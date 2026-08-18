The Italian Sub We Loved Over Jimmy John's And Subway For Its Hefty Ingredients (It Has 69 Grams Of Protein)

Though an Italian sub sandwich typically comes with a standard list of ingredients, not all recipes are created equal. After sampling and ranking 7 popular chain Italian subs, a fellow Tasting Table writer discovered that some brands craft sammies that tower above the rest. Landing in third place was Firehouse Subs' Italian, toppling Jimmy John's Italian Night Club and Subway's 5-Meat Italian. Packed with Genoa salami, pepperoni, honey ham, and provolone, Firehouse Subs' version also landed among our list of top sandwiches from Firehouse Subs. The sandwich is dressed with Italian seasoning and is made with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and deli mustard. A classic dill pickle spear is served on the side.

Not only is the list of ingredients in this sammy sizable, but the layers of meats and cheese are also generously plated, making each bite well-balanced and satisfying. Our writer noted the honey notes from the ham and the creamy provolone, and when paired with soft, pillowy bread, this is the kind of sandwich that feels homemade. Plus, packing 69 grams of protein — more than Jimmy John's 48 grams — this is the type of lunch that will hold you over until the next meal. Though Subway's 5-Meat Italian packs around 80 grams of protein, more doesn't always mean better tasting. The 5-Meat ranked last on our list.