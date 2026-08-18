The Italian Sub We Loved Over Jimmy John's And Subway For Its Hefty Ingredients (It Has 69 Grams Of Protein)
Though an Italian sub sandwich typically comes with a standard list of ingredients, not all recipes are created equal. After sampling and ranking 7 popular chain Italian subs, a fellow Tasting Table writer discovered that some brands craft sammies that tower above the rest. Landing in third place was Firehouse Subs' Italian, toppling Jimmy John's Italian Night Club and Subway's 5-Meat Italian. Packed with Genoa salami, pepperoni, honey ham, and provolone, Firehouse Subs' version also landed among our list of top sandwiches from Firehouse Subs. The sandwich is dressed with Italian seasoning and is made with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and deli mustard. A classic dill pickle spear is served on the side.
Not only is the list of ingredients in this sammy sizable, but the layers of meats and cheese are also generously plated, making each bite well-balanced and satisfying. Our writer noted the honey notes from the ham and the creamy provolone, and when paired with soft, pillowy bread, this is the kind of sandwich that feels homemade. Plus, packing 69 grams of protein — more than Jimmy John's 48 grams — this is the type of lunch that will hold you over until the next meal. Though Subway's 5-Meat Italian packs around 80 grams of protein, more doesn't always mean better tasting. The 5-Meat ranked last on our list.
A solid bet for a classic
Subway's iteration was missing the balance that Firehouse Subs' sandwich achieves, as the wallop of roast beef commanded the taste of Subway's sandwich and the provolone seemed to call for added condiments or sauce. Jimmy John's Italian sub erred similarly, relying on Hellmann's mayo to produce a sandwich that leads with a sweet mayonnaise taste that steals the limelight from the other ingredients, even oregano-basil seasoning. When packed into a crustless bread, Jimmy John's Italian was a sandwich that our writer found lacking.
Though Firehouse didn't claim the first spot on the list — Panera Bread's Toasted Italiano edged it out, due in part to a golden baguette and the inclusion of Black Forest ham, soppressata, Greek dressing, sliced pepperoncini peppers, and garlic aioli. The Firehouse Italian is a solid pick for those who prioritize protein and flavor in their lunchtime orders. Some customers appreciate that the sandwich is served warm. "My favorite sub hands down! I love that they lather it up in mayo, too," wrote a fan on TikTok. With its well-balanced construction and reliable flavor, Firehouse Subs' Italian is a solid bet for those who want to enjoy a quality sandwich that doesn't require any necessary customizations or upgrades.