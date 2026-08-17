13 Jack In The Box Burgers, Ranked Worst To Best

Jack in the Box's collaboration with "Hot Ones" should have been a surefire success. After all, I fell in love with the latter brand after doing the "Hot Ones" challenge myself. Unfortunately, the Hot Ones Sriracha Jr. Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger fell far below my expectations, enough so to earn a last-place spot on this list.

If all you're after is heat, you may not be as disappointed with this burger as I was. As for me, I'd like to be able to taste the other components of the burger and that just wasn't possible here. As for the actual sauce, it wasn't the worst sauce at Jack in the Box, but it really only tasted like sriracha and lacked any of the complexity of some of the other fast food collabs "Hot Ones" has participated in over the years. For example, I was way more impressed by Popeyes' "Hot Ones" menu offerings. Because I know the caliber of the collabs that have been done with the brand in the past, this burger was an easy choice for last place.