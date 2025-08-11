Jack In The Box's Worst Sauce Is Disturbingly Chunky

Jack In The Box has more than 15 sauces available at each individual location, which you can happily dip your fries, chicken strips, and onion rings into. The popular fast food chain's offerings range from jelly to ranch to ketchup to hot sauce. Tasting Table tried and ranked 10 of Jack in the Box's sauces from worst to best, and while their delicious Good Good Sauce topped the list, another one unique to the chain took the bottom spot: The Jack In the Box Secret Sauce.

The chain's restaurant's special secret sauce, also known as a standard fry sauce, is available at many locations. While the formula varies depending on where you are, it typically combines mayonnaise with several other ingredients like ketchup, mustard, hot sauce, and spices, like garlic or paprika. In terms of Jack In The Box's secret sauce, the chain makes it specifically with a combination of mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, pickle juice, and secret spices.

It wasn't the flavor that we took issue with, which was typical of any standard secret sauce, but the texture. The sauce included large grains that grated against the tongue, which we suspected could be mustard seeds. The gritty texture was very unpleasant when you're expecting a nice, smooth dipping sauce. Those who don't mind the texture will probably enjoy this secret sauce, but anyone expecting a typical fry sauce will be sorely disappointed by this chunky offering.