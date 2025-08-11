Jack In The Box's Worst Sauce Is Disturbingly Chunky
Jack In The Box has more than 15 sauces available at each individual location, which you can happily dip your fries, chicken strips, and onion rings into. The popular fast food chain's offerings range from jelly to ranch to ketchup to hot sauce. Tasting Table tried and ranked 10 of Jack in the Box's sauces from worst to best, and while their delicious Good Good Sauce topped the list, another one unique to the chain took the bottom spot: The Jack In the Box Secret Sauce.
The chain's restaurant's special secret sauce, also known as a standard fry sauce, is available at many locations. While the formula varies depending on where you are, it typically combines mayonnaise with several other ingredients like ketchup, mustard, hot sauce, and spices, like garlic or paprika. In terms of Jack In The Box's secret sauce, the chain makes it specifically with a combination of mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, pickle juice, and secret spices.
It wasn't the flavor that we took issue with, which was typical of any standard secret sauce, but the texture. The sauce included large grains that grated against the tongue, which we suspected could be mustard seeds. The gritty texture was very unpleasant when you're expecting a nice, smooth dipping sauce. Those who don't mind the texture will probably enjoy this secret sauce, but anyone expecting a typical fry sauce will be sorely disappointed by this chunky offering.
How to make your own secret sauce at home
If you typically love the taste of a secret sauce but don't want to risk the strangely grainy texture of Jack In The Box's take potentially ruining your meal, you can easily whip up your own version of the sauce at home. Secret sauce can be made as simply as combining your desired ingredients together. One Reddit user even claimed that they recreated the taste of Jack In The Box's fry sauce simply by mixing ketchup and mayo in a 4:1 ratio and adding a bit of mustard to taste. Of course, with such a simple condiment, there's plenty of room to experiment and find a secret sauce you like even better than Jack In The Box's.
Bobby Flay has his own signature fry sauce that's comprised of mayo, roasted red peppers, and adobo sauce. If you love the taste of McDonald's Big Mac sauce, you can make that at home and add it to your Jack In The Box burger using the recipe former McDonald's chef Mike Haracz shared on Instagram. Alternatively, you can easily whip up a homemade dupe of Raising Cane's chicken sauce and try that on Jack In The Box's chicken strips.