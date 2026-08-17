Alex Guarnaschelli's Secret For The Best Summer Lemonade Is Hiding In The Condiment Aisle

Summer is never complete without a few things. There are the swims at the beach, the family cookouts, and of course, lemonade. Many of us grew up on the puckeringly sweet drink, and we all have our favorite ways of making it. But if you're looking for ways to reinvent your version, Alex Guarnaschelli has just the trick: add some orange marmalade to the mix.

The celebrity chef shared her recipe for marmalade lemonade in a Substack post, where she described how the old-school condiment can amp up any tried-and-tested recipe. According to Guarnaschelli, marmalade can enhance the citrus and add a new layer of flavor, elevating a simple, classic lemonade to a bar-worthy summer sipper. It will also create a slightly thicker texture, which you might enjoy if you're a fan of pulp.

All you need to do is stir a little orange marmalade into a jug of lemon juice, water, and sugar. If you're making enough lemonade for around six people, use one tablespoon of marmalade, adding more if you enjoy the flavor.