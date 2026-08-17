Alex Guarnaschelli's Secret For The Best Summer Lemonade Is Hiding In The Condiment Aisle
Summer is never complete without a few things. There are the swims at the beach, the family cookouts, and of course, lemonade. Many of us grew up on the puckeringly sweet drink, and we all have our favorite ways of making it. But if you're looking for ways to reinvent your version, Alex Guarnaschelli has just the trick: add some orange marmalade to the mix.
The celebrity chef shared her recipe for marmalade lemonade in a Substack post, where she described how the old-school condiment can amp up any tried-and-tested recipe. According to Guarnaschelli, marmalade can enhance the citrus and add a new layer of flavor, elevating a simple, classic lemonade to a bar-worthy summer sipper. It will also create a slightly thicker texture, which you might enjoy if you're a fan of pulp.
All you need to do is stir a little orange marmalade into a jug of lemon juice, water, and sugar. If you're making enough lemonade for around six people, use one tablespoon of marmalade, adding more if you enjoy the flavor.
Give your marmalade lemonade the adult treatment
The marmalade should dissolve quite easily, but if not, try using warm water and cooling the jug after everything is dissolved. If you want to make the drink look even more appealing, you could try adding some fresh herbs, like mint, basil, or rosemary. If you enjoy the taste of orange, try mixing in a little fresh juice or some orange slices. Guarnaschelli is a fan of adding turmeric to lemonade too, if you enjoy a kick, and she likes to make lemonade slushies, which are easy to recreate in the blender.
You can also take some inspiration from a scratch-made vodka lemonade and incorporate your favorite spirit. Vodka is a classic, but bourbon would provide a nice depth. Gin is also a great option for marmalade and lemon, as demonstrated by this classic '90s breakfast martini. Orange always works with tequila too –- try swapping the fancy lemonade into an orange-centric margarita or a tequila sunrise cocktail. Or add some bubbles for a take on a sweet Cointreau mimosa. If you want to keep it kid-friendly, use soda water instead.
You can add other preserves to lemonade too, if you feel like experimenting. A little strawberry jam can kick any jug of fruity lemonade up a notch, and a raspberry or blueberry flavor would add a beautiful color. You can even make your lemonade right inside a jam or marmalade jar when it's almost empty. Just add your ingredients and shake.