Add Fresh Herbs To Lemonade For The Ultimate Refreshing Upgrade
Nothing says summer like a tall glass of ice-cold lemonade. There are a few rules for the classic, child-friendly drink. It should be sweet, but not overly so. It should always be served cold. And it should have the right level of bitterness, striking a perfect balance between pucker-worthy and effortlessly smooth. Now that isn't to say you can't shake things up. You can spike lemonade with bourbon for a boozy twist, you can try out a pink lemonade recipe, or you can add fresh herbs for a refreshing and delicious upgrade.
Not only does adding herbs to lemonade make it look more impressive, but it can totally transform the drink. You can take inspiration from your favorite mojito cocktail recipe and steep some mint in your next batch of lemonade, or channel an Italian summer with a little basil.
A few sprigs of lavender will also add a gorgeous color to your pitcher — try out this springtime lavender lemonade recipe and you'll know what we mean. People even add dill to lemonade, and thyme and rosemary make for a wonderful addition, too. Just use whatever herbs you like to cook with, and make sure you add enough sugar to your lemonade to balance the flavors.
How to make homemade herbed lemonade
You can try soaking the herbs in store-bought lemonade but making a simple syrup and using it in a classic lemonade recipe will impart the most flavor. All you need to do is mix sugar and water in a saucepan and heat it until the sugar dissolves. Rip up the herbs so that they start to release their oils and simmer them in the syrup for about five minutes. If you're short on time, you can use the syrup immediately, but it's best to leave it steep for at least 30 minutes. You can even make it in advance and steep it in the fridge for up to 24 hours. When you're ready to use it, strain the syrup to remove the herbs.
Add the syrup to lemon juice and water, starting slowly and tasting as you go. A good guide is to use about half the amount of syrup as lemon juice. So if you're using a cup of lemon juice, aim for a half cup of syrup. Once you know what you like, you can experiment with combinations — perhaps mint, basil, and rosemary, or maybe mint and sage. You can elevate homemade iced tea with herbs, too — just head out to the garden and start experimenting!