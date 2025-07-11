Add Fresh Herbs To Lemonade For The Ultimate Refreshing Upgrade

Nothing says summer like a tall glass of ice-cold lemonade. There are a few rules for the classic, child-friendly drink. It should be sweet, but not overly so. It should always be served cold. And it should have the right level of bitterness, striking a perfect balance between pucker-worthy and effortlessly smooth. Now that isn't to say you can't shake things up. You can spike lemonade with bourbon for a boozy twist, you can try out a pink lemonade recipe, or you can add fresh herbs for a refreshing and delicious upgrade.

Not only does adding herbs to lemonade make it look more impressive, but it can totally transform the drink. You can take inspiration from your favorite mojito cocktail recipe and steep some mint in your next batch of lemonade, or channel an Italian summer with a little basil.

A few sprigs of lavender will also add a gorgeous color to your pitcher — try out this springtime lavender lemonade recipe and you'll know what we mean. People even add dill to lemonade, and thyme and rosemary make for a wonderful addition, too. Just use whatever herbs you like to cook with, and make sure you add enough sugar to your lemonade to balance the flavors.