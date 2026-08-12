14 Of The Best New Fast Food Items Of August 2026

Just because summer is coming to an end doesn't mean fast food innovation does the same. This August, many restaurants are rolling out new items or bringing back fan favorites that have been off the menu for a while. These new items cover a range of dishes from entrées to desserts to drinks, and there's a general theme of experimentation with several of them. You'll see a few familiar dishes with new twists designed to entice you into giving them a try.

Fall flavors are just starting to creep onto menus. There's no pumpkin spice showing up just yet, but apples appear more than once. A few of these items are blasts from the past, with some familiar items that you might just remember from years back. Fast food menus get overhauled all the time, and many items are introduced as limited-time offerings. Based on early feedback and hype, these returning items were all fan favorites that folks are happy to see back again.

Speaking of, to come up with our list, we had to parse through not just opinions and reviews, but also the early hype associated with some of these items. Since a few of these dishes have only been available for a short time, the reviews are still limited. However, just as when a new blockbuster hits the box office, sometimes the surrounding hype is all you need to set your expectations.