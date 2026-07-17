The 'Criminally Underrated' Fast Food Burger That's Flying Under The Radar At This Taco Chain

When it comes to fast food, it's often best to stick with the respective chain's specialty if you want a fulfilling meal. Though this is often the case, there are a number of exceptions to that unwritten culinary rule. Among several hidden gems that cross culinary boundaries, one particularly noteworthy fast food burger actually comes from the popular taco chain Del Taco.

"Del Taco burgers are criminally underrated, better than almost anywhere else," one Redditor claims. Another user echoes this sentiment, adding, "The Double Del is a top tier fast food burger." Albeit a bit strange to laud praise upon a fast food burger sold by a taco chain, Reddit users aren't the only ones who believe this menu item is flying under the radar.

Even Tasting Table's rankings of fast food cheeseburgers positioned the Del Taco Double Del Cheeseburger in the third-place spot. This is a high compliment indeed, considering the first and second place rankings were given to In-N-Out Burger and Jack in the Box, respectively. Some opinionated Redditors have gone so far as to suggest that Del Taco's cheeseburger surpasses In-N-Out entirely. Of course, fan fervor for fast food can get somewhat heated, particularly on the subject of burgers.