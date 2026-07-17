The 'Criminally Underrated' Fast Food Burger That's Flying Under The Radar At This Taco Chain
When it comes to fast food, it's often best to stick with the respective chain's specialty if you want a fulfilling meal. Though this is often the case, there are a number of exceptions to that unwritten culinary rule. Among several hidden gems that cross culinary boundaries, one particularly noteworthy fast food burger actually comes from the popular taco chain Del Taco.
"Del Taco burgers are criminally underrated, better than almost anywhere else," one Redditor claims. Another user echoes this sentiment, adding, "The Double Del is a top tier fast food burger." Albeit a bit strange to laud praise upon a fast food burger sold by a taco chain, Reddit users aren't the only ones who believe this menu item is flying under the radar.
Even Tasting Table's rankings of fast food cheeseburgers positioned the Del Taco Double Del Cheeseburger in the third-place spot. This is a high compliment indeed, considering the first and second place rankings were given to In-N-Out Burger and Jack in the Box, respectively. Some opinionated Redditors have gone so far as to suggest that Del Taco's cheeseburger surpasses In-N-Out entirely. Of course, fan fervor for fast food can get somewhat heated, particularly on the subject of burgers.
Why sparks fly over the Del Taco Double Del Cheeseburger
Though many see this taco chain offering as one of the most underrated cheeseburgers in fast food, not everyone agrees with that rather bold assessment. One Reddit commenter warns that there's only about a 20-minute window in which to consume the burger before the bun gets soggy, and it all falls apart. "I have tried three times now and it has always been dry and mid," noted another Redditor, who asks, "Am I the one who is wrong?"
Still, there are plenty of Del Taco customers that fully enjoy the taco chain's burger and have found ways of customizing their order to include other popular items from the Del Taco menu. "I order one every single time," one Reddit comment notes. "So fire with some inferno sauce and I add my own pickles at home." Other replies recommend adding Del Taco's famed crinkle cut fries and hot sauce, as well as grilled onions.
Amid a variety of enthusiastic comments, others call attention to the not-so-secret Del Taco bun taco, which combines a fluffy burger bun with classic taco fillings for a fusion of fast food greats. Presumably, if both the meat and bun are agreeable, putting them together in the format of a cheeseburger should work wonders. If you've been curious about an under-the-radar hidden gem of fast food burgers, give Del Taco's cheeseburger a try the next time you're at the drive-thru.