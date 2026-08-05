Culver's New Fried Pickle Pub Burger Has Me Feeling Zesty (In The Best Way)
Culver's kicked off 2026 with some big promises. The chain came in hot, dropping hints about new Flavor of the Day creations, fresh Pub Burgers, and even nods to classic supper club traditions that customers could expect to see throughout the year. So far, it's held true to its plan, and one of the latest rollouts is a unique pickle pairing that's helping to put a zesty exclamation point on the summer season.
On August 3, Culver's introduced the Fried Pickle Pub Burger, as well as fried pickles as a side dish. Both have been tested in a few lucky markets, but for many of us, this is the first time we're coming face to face with the deep-fried duo. The burger follows the Colby Jack Pub Burger and Jalapeño Jack Pub Burger as the chain's third of four 2026 Pub Burger releases. You also may be thinking the Fried Pickle Pub Burger sounds pretty darn similar to Wendy's Pretzel Bacon Pub Burger, which is back this year by popular demand, and you would be right that the concepts are similar. Apparently, hearty sandwiches set on pretzel buns are having a moment in the fast food world.
So the new items certainly fit into Culver's 2026 theme of innovation with a side of Midwestern roots, but how do they taste? I picked up both the burger and fried pickles side to find out.
Methodology
When it came to the new Fried Pickle Pub Burger, I ordered it just as Culver's designed it — as it's intended to be enjoyed. That meant it came stacked with a beef patty, a slice of cheddar cheese, the chain's Brewpub Sauce, and a handful of the new fried pickles. I did order mine with just a single patty to allow the garnishes to do more of the talking. But the burger can also be ordered as a double or triple for more meat and more cheese.
I also felt it necessary to try the fried pickles on their own — not just wedged inside a sandwich. So I tacked on a side order, though you can also add them as part of a Value Basket. Either way, you get to pick a dipping sauce to pair them with. I selected Culver's Signature Sauce.
I tried both items at home and took note of how well they were cooked, their flavor combos, and their overall appeal. Then I decided if they were a good fit for the Culver's menu and if they're worth making a special trip to try before they're gone.
Taste test
I was not at all confident about this burger until I bit into it. The lone patty was extra smashed. The cheese wasn't melted. The pretzel bun looked large and a bit too well done. It's not winning any awards for looks. But the taste was a different story.
This is what would happen if a Culver's burger took a trip to Bavaria. The combination of the pretzel bun and Brewpub Sauce is what makes this sandwich. The sauce has a creaminess to it, but also a sharp stone-ground brown mustard flavor. Combine that with the rich pretzel bun, and it's like an appetizer you'd be served at a German beer hall, one that's only made better by a savory beef patty. On top of all that, the fried pickles are really just fluff. It's hard to even tell they're fried mixed in with all the rest. You get the zappiness and texture of the pickles more than the breading, but I was still glad they were included.
On their own, the fried pickles deliver an entirely different experience. The breading is crispy, just greasy enough, and comes at a good thickness. The pickles inside are also thick and extra zesty. Paired with that creamy, Parmesan-blasted Signature Sauce, I'd say they're on par with many of the fried pickle baskets I've had at sit-down restaurants — maybe even better than some.
Final thoughts
This may just be my favorite Culver's Pub Burger to date. I'm a big fan of the burger's fusion of German flavors with the chain's typical Midwest-style fare. The combination of the pretzel bun with the sauce and burger patty feels very natural, not forced or too over the top. Everything is balanced. You have salty, tangy, crunchy, creamy, and savory flavors all packed into one sandwich. But at the same time, it doesn't feel like you're losing what makes Culver's, Culver's.
The only thing I will note is that I think a double burger would have been the way to go. Since the patty was extra flattened, it didn't make as large of an impression. A triple may be overkill, but I think a double is the sweet spot.
I would also label the fried pickles as a must-try. They really did impress me for fast food fried pickles. They were cooked well and still maintained all their juiciness and crunch on the inside. The Signature Sauce proved to be a great choice for dipping — although returning to the Brewpub Sauce or just a simple cup of ranch would also work. I'm not sure the pickles could ever dethrone Culver's cheese curds as the top side. But I, for one, would be happy if they joined the menu full-time.
Price, availability, and nutrition
The Fried Pickle Pub Burger and the fried pickles were officially released nationwide on August 3. Both are listed as limited-time menu items that are only set to stick around through September 27, or while supplies last.
At my local Culver's location in Columbus, Ohio, I paid $6.99 for the single-patty version of the Pub Burger. A double is priced at $9.29, and a triple will set you back $11.59. By themselves, the fried pickles are priced at $4.49 and come in just one size option. One dipping sauce of your choice is included for no additional charge.
As for nutrition, the single-patty Fried Pickle Pub Burger stands at a total of 770 calories with all the included toppings. The double is heftier at 1,020 calories, and the triple comes in at 1,270. The fried pickles add up to a total of 350 calories, but that does not include dipping sauce. Those range anywhere from 5 to 360 extra calories, with picks like the chain's tartar sauce, Ken's Boom Boom Sauce, and the Brewpub Sauce taking the lead with some of the largest calorie counts.