Culver's New Fried Pickle Pub Burger Has Me Feeling Zesty (In The Best Way)

Culver's kicked off 2026 with some big promises. The chain came in hot, dropping hints about new Flavor of the Day creations, fresh Pub Burgers, and even nods to classic supper club traditions that customers could expect to see throughout the year. So far, it's held true to its plan, and one of the latest rollouts is a unique pickle pairing that's helping to put a zesty exclamation point on the summer season.

On August 3, Culver's introduced the Fried Pickle Pub Burger, as well as fried pickles as a side dish. Both have been tested in a few lucky markets, but for many of us, this is the first time we're coming face to face with the deep-fried duo. The burger follows the Colby Jack Pub Burger and Jalapeño Jack Pub Burger as the chain's third of four 2026 Pub Burger releases. You also may be thinking the Fried Pickle Pub Burger sounds pretty darn similar to Wendy's Pretzel Bacon Pub Burger, which is back this year by popular demand, and you would be right that the concepts are similar. Apparently, hearty sandwiches set on pretzel buns are having a moment in the fast food world.

So the new items certainly fit into Culver's 2026 theme of innovation with a side of Midwestern roots, but how do they taste? I picked up both the burger and fried pickles side to find out.