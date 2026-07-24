Taco Bell Rolls Out A New Sweet Crunchwrap — But Only In This Lucky Location (For Now)

Ah, Taco Bell — the go-to destination for late night drunken feasts, late morning hangover cures, and ... French-inspired desserts? The fast food chain is known for its casual, Mexican-inspired fare, but it's now expanding its menu to include a one-of-a-kind Crème Brûlée Crunchwrap Slider.

In a press release, the company announced it'd be trying out the dessert in only a few select locations. "Testing exclusively in Grand Rapids, the Crème Brûlée Crunchwrap Slider combines creamy vanilla filling and a crispy cinnamon sugar tostada inside a warm, grilled tortilla and finished with a caramelized cinnamon sugar crust that cracks with every bite," the release states.

A Tex-Mex fast food spot isn't exactly where you'd think to find a treat inspired by a classic French crème brûlée, but Taco Bell is making it work. "It's a sweet twist on the iconic hexagon that's equal parts nostalgic and unexpected, all for $1.99," the brand wrote. If you're in the Grand Rapids area, you can peruse the unofficial Living Más test item locator site to see if you can snag the Crème Brûlée Crunchwrap Slider.