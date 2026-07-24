Taco Bell Rolls Out A New Sweet Crunchwrap — But Only In This Lucky Location (For Now)
Ah, Taco Bell — the go-to destination for late night drunken feasts, late morning hangover cures, and ... French-inspired desserts? The fast food chain is known for its casual, Mexican-inspired fare, but it's now expanding its menu to include a one-of-a-kind Crème Brûlée Crunchwrap Slider.
In a press release, the company announced it'd be trying out the dessert in only a few select locations. "Testing exclusively in Grand Rapids, the Crème Brûlée Crunchwrap Slider combines creamy vanilla filling and a crispy cinnamon sugar tostada inside a warm, grilled tortilla and finished with a caramelized cinnamon sugar crust that cracks with every bite," the release states.
A Tex-Mex fast food spot isn't exactly where you'd think to find a treat inspired by a classic French crème brûlée, but Taco Bell is making it work. "It's a sweet twist on the iconic hexagon that's equal parts nostalgic and unexpected, all for $1.99," the brand wrote. If you're in the Grand Rapids area, you can peruse the unofficial Living Más test item locator site to see if you can snag the Crème Brûlée Crunchwrap Slider.
The Crème Brûlée Crunchwrap Slider already has a few lucky fans
With the new dessert only being offered in a small portion of the country for now, Taco Bell customers in the other 49 states are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Crème Brûlée Crunchwrap Slider. Though it's only in Michigan for now, lucky fans had the chance to get a taste at Taco Bell's Live Más Live event back in March. There, Instagram user dinewithluvin tried out the treat, calling it a "10 out of 10" thanks to the crispy, caramelized exterior and luscious filling.
The Crème Brûlée Crunchwrap Slider isn't the only thing joining the chain's menu in 2026. One of our writers praised the new dessert in our article about Taco Bell's unhinged but masterful new items. If caramel isn't your thing, the upcoming passion fruit-filled Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Pie or Strawberry Horchata Refresca may catch your eye. Savory items, like the Diablo Crusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets and the Flamin' Hot Mini Taco Salad, are also expected to roll out later in 2026. If the wild innovation of the Crème Brûlée Crunchwrap Slider has your mind wandering towards other potential variations, check out our recipe for a homemade marinated shrimp crunchwrap.