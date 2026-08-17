Ditch The Bun From Arby's Best-Selling Roast Beef Sandwich And Smother The Meat Instead

Arby's roast beef sandwich may be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the restaurant, but with a little creative culinary hacking, you can turn your go-to order into something even more satisfying. As an Arby's representative told Chowhound, the Classic Roast Beef is the chain's best seller, selling a whopping 144.4 million in 2024. Since 1964, the simple sandwich has delighted customers with thinly sliced roast beef layered inside of toasted sesame buns. But sometimes even a straightforward favorite can be reimagined into a tasty alternative. Arby's fans have been sharing an easy hack on TikTok, encouraging customers to forgo the bun and pile the meat on top of curly fries instead. If you think you've already tried the best Arby's Roast Beef sandwich hacks, just wait until you sink your teeth into the loaded fries version.

Ordering the sandwich sans bun makes it easy to scatter the beef over a bed of curly fries, highlighting what makes Arby's signature roast beef such a standout. Without soft bread competing with the tender meat, each bite combines seasoned fries with savory beef for a dish that can work as either a tempting appetizer or a satisfying meal.