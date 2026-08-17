Ditch The Bun From Arby's Best-Selling Roast Beef Sandwich And Smother The Meat Instead
Arby's roast beef sandwich may be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the restaurant, but with a little creative culinary hacking, you can turn your go-to order into something even more satisfying. As an Arby's representative told Chowhound, the Classic Roast Beef is the chain's best seller, selling a whopping 144.4 million in 2024. Since 1964, the simple sandwich has delighted customers with thinly sliced roast beef layered inside of toasted sesame buns. But sometimes even a straightforward favorite can be reimagined into a tasty alternative. Arby's fans have been sharing an easy hack on TikTok, encouraging customers to forgo the bun and pile the meat on top of curly fries instead. If you think you've already tried the best Arby's Roast Beef sandwich hacks, just wait until you sink your teeth into the loaded fries version.
Ordering the sandwich sans bun makes it easy to scatter the beef over a bed of curly fries, highlighting what makes Arby's signature roast beef such a standout. Without soft bread competing with the tender meat, each bite combines seasoned fries with savory beef for a dish that can work as either a tempting appetizer or a satisfying meal.
How to make the mashup your own
This engineered mashup of fries and roast beef can be easily customized. Whether your favorite Arby's sandwich is a Classic Beef 'n Cheddar or Classic Roast Beef, ask for it without the bun and add a side of curly fries. From there, simply pile the meat and any toppings over the fries for a loaded version of your usual order. Or, if you don't want to skip the bun, you can give your roast beef sandwich a crunchy bite by tucking curly fries right inside.
The savory foundation can be further enhanced with the best sauces from the chain, including Arby's Horsey Sauce, Ranch, or Arby's Sauce. Additional ingredients like red onion, chicken, bacon, or extra cheese sauce can also be piled on top.
Since everything comes together in one dish, the meal is easy to take on the go. Some customers have remarked that a strategic order can result in a high-protein dish that's both filling and satisfying. However you choose to enjoy these loaded curly fries, you may find yourself ordering off-menu after trying the hack for yourself.
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