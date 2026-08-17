9 Sandwich Chains That Make Or Bake Their Bread In-House

To make a splash in the world of sandwich chains, freshness is key. Vegetables must be crisp instead of limp and soggy, meat should taste high-quality, and bread should be warm, crafted from natural ingredients, and preferably baked in-house. Not every sandwich establishment goes the extra mile and bakes its own bread. It's not uncommon for a sub shop to buy rolls and loaves from outside bakeries and give them a quick toast when a customer places an order. The chains on this list, however, understand how important fresh bread is to a delicious sandwich, and bake their own bread for that very reason.

These sandwich chains — from lesser-known chains like Lennys Grill & Subs and Schlotzsky's Deli to national chains like Jersey Mike's to Panera Bread — prioritize the notion that the bread and rolls they sell should be baked in each establishment. Whether using a parbaking method or actually proofing and stirring up the dough itself, they go the extra mile in crafting bread we can't get enough of. While all nine chains are different from one another, what unites them is a commitment to in-house baking.