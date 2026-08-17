9 Sandwich Chains That Make Or Bake Their Bread In-House
To make a splash in the world of sandwich chains, freshness is key. Vegetables must be crisp instead of limp and soggy, meat should taste high-quality, and bread should be warm, crafted from natural ingredients, and preferably baked in-house. Not every sandwich establishment goes the extra mile and bakes its own bread. It's not uncommon for a sub shop to buy rolls and loaves from outside bakeries and give them a quick toast when a customer places an order. The chains on this list, however, understand how important fresh bread is to a delicious sandwich, and bake their own bread for that very reason.
These sandwich chains — from lesser-known chains like Lennys Grill & Subs and Schlotzsky's Deli to national chains like Jersey Mike's to Panera Bread — prioritize the notion that the bread and rolls they sell should be baked in each establishment. Whether using a parbaking method or actually proofing and stirring up the dough itself, they go the extra mile in crafting bread we can't get enough of. While all nine chains are different from one another, what unites them is a commitment to in-house baking.
Penn Station East Coast Subs
Ohio-founded chain Penn Station East Coast Subs serves both white and multigrain bread. On Reddit, one alleged former employee claims that Penn Station parbakes its loaves. According to the Nutrition FAQ page on the Penn Station website, the bread is made at an outside facility that exclusively handles Penn Station loaves before being delivered to the restaurant.
Subway
Subway's slogan has long been "Eat Fresh," and, according to the restaurant chain, that's exactly what you'll be doing if you tuck into one of its sandwiches. The bread is baked on the premises daily but Subway's bread dough is made elsewhere by three different suppliers. The chain offers four different kinds of bread: Artisan Italian, Flatbread, Hearty Multigrain, and Italian Herbs & Cheese.
Jimmy John's
Jimmy John's prides itself on baking French loaves right in its stores where customers can watch the process. The chain bakes its bread daily, completing new loaves every four hours. Because of the establishment's commitment to freshness, there's even an ordering hack that allows customers to get their hands on its day-old sandwich bread. Jimmy John's offers French bread and sliced wheat sandwich bread, as well as garlic and herb and flour wraps.
Lennys Grill & Subs
Back in 1998, Lennys Grill & Subs made its name slinging Philly cheesesteaks in Tennessee, and the chain proudly bakes its bread onsite to this day. The freshness — and thickness — of these large subs make them a crowd pleaser with consumers. Lenny's offers white, wheat, and cheddar bread for each of its hefty sandwiches.
Schlotzsky's Deli
At Schlotzsky's Deli, which nearly closed after massive success in the 1990s, staff members bake the bread from scratch daily. Known for its signature sourdough sandwiches (as well as hot subs, calzones, and pizza), the chain's bakers craft and proof all the dough used daily at its nearly 300 locations. Schlotzsky's offers Artisan White and Harvest Wheat sub rolls on top of its sourdough, Jalapeño Cheese, rye, and gluten-free bread options.
Panera Bread
Once upon a time, all of Panera Bread's signature breads were baked on the restaurant's premises, using dough from company-owned manufacturing facilities. That changed when the chain switched over to parbaking in 2025. Although Panera no longer makes its own dough, employees do finish the baking in-house. Panera's sandwiches are served up on a wide variety of breads, from Artisan Ciabatta, Black Pepper Focaccia, and French Baguette to Country Rustic Sourdough, Tomato Basil Bread, and Classic White Loaf.
Jersey Mike's
Jersey Mike's bakes its bread fresh daily in-house, which is impressive since there are more than 3,400 locations in the U.S. alone. The chain offers four different kinds of bread with its simple but classic subs: white, wheat, Rosemary Parmesan Garlic, and gluten-free. Just don't ask the chain to toast your sub — most Jersey Mike's employees aren't trained to do that.
Planet Sub
Planet Sub has branded itself as a wholly fresh chain that makes or hand-prepares all its ingredients from scratch. So, it doesn't exactly come as a surprise that its bread is also baked onsite daily at its various locations. The chain serves gluten-free buns, tortilla wraps, spinach wraps, or a white sub roll for its various sandwich offerings.
Cousins Subs
One of the few chains that doesn't outsource bread-making to another operation is Cousins Subs. The sandwich purveyor, which continues to bring East Coast flavor to the Midwest, proudly proclaims that its bread is baked in-house daily. The chain offers customers Multi-grain Bread, Garlic Herb Bread, Italian Bread, and Parmesan Asiago Bread with every sandwich.