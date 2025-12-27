53 Years Ago, This Sandwich Chain Wanted To Bring East Coast Taste To The Midwest. Now It Has Almost 100 Locations

"Better bread. Better subs." Like two slices holding everything in place, these four words form the foundation of a Milwaukee chain that has been serving world-class sandwiches for over half a century. Back in 1972, Bill Specht and his cousin Jim Sheppard opened a shop so that they could bring their favorite East Coast sandwiches to the Midwest. Today, Cousins Subs is a much-loved brand with around 100 locations, and its remarkable growth story has layers that go well beyond what's stacked between the slices — from a clear idea of what they stand for to a mission-driven approach to community building.

But before we get to any of that, there's the sandwiches themselves. In a casual dining world where most brands sacrifice quality at the altar of operational effectiveness, Cousins Subs has always sold authenticity. "Some competitors sell fast service," explained CEO Christine Specht (co-founder Bill Specht's daughter) to Green Bay Press Gazette in 2019. "We sell this idea that it is an authentic East Coast-style sub sandwich, raised in Wisconsin."

What this means on the cutting board is an obsession with quality ingredients (the steak used in the chain's sandwiches is flown in from Pennsylvania, for instance) and a menu that is rooted in East Coast classics, sprinkled with Midwest experiments. So, you can order a grilled-to-order Philly Cheese Steak or a Meatball & Provolone, but with Wisconsin Mac and Cheese on the side. Additionally, the chain's seasonal specials often champion local ingredients, like the Wisconsin Steak & Brat or Brat & Bacon subs. But the hero is the bread, which is still made using the original recipe from 1972.