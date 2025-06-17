Who Makes Subway's Bread Dough?

The measure of a good sandwich depends largely on the bread — nobody knows that better than Subway, the popular sandwich chain whose hoagies have made headlines on more than one occasion. From being classed as confectionery in Ireland due to its high amount of sugar to inspiring petitions over questionable ingredients, Subway's bread has always been a hot topic. It's well-known that the chain bakes its bread in-store every day, but the dough itself is not made on site. So who makes it? Over the years, Subway has partnered with different companies to supply its dough; let's take a look at some that were acknowledged publicly.

In 2015, Subway gave a big shoutout to three companies that were credited with helping develop its bread: Lineage Logistics, Aryzta, and Southwest Baking. Lineage is primarily responsible for storing and transporting food in temperature-controlled conditions, but it also helped Subway with creating new bread types. Aryzta specializes in convenience bakery and primarily covers European and Asian markets, as well as Australia and New Zealand; as of 2023, it was still working with Subway and other big names, such as McDonald's and Aldi. Southwest Baking is, instead, a food processing plant. According to the company's website, it "manufactures frozen bread dough for a top quick serve restaurant," which is named as Subway on LinkedIn.