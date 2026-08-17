The '50s Pizza Chain That Made An Unlikely Comeback After Shopping Mall Struggles
With the decline of malls in recent years, a long list of mall food court restaurants has quietly disappeared. However, one '50s pizza chain famously found in mall food courts and other convenient locations is making an unlikely comeback: Sbarro. The pizza chain, which survived bankruptcy twice, first in 2011 and again in 2014 when it closed hundreds of locations, was founded in Brooklyn in 1956 by Carmela and Gennaro Sbarro. Nearly 70 years later, the pizza chain is (surprisingly) still going strong.
Originally a salumeria, Sbarro found a hit with its pizza, eventually transforming into the iconic New York-style, by-the-slice pizza chain it is today. The pizza chain has continued to evolve, including an overhaul of what one business expert called an "outdated business model" following its most recent bankruptcy protection (via Reuters). Under CEO David Karam, who joined the company in 2013, Sbarro revamped its operations, focused on fresher offerings, and expanded its store presence across the U.S. and abroad.
Despite the decline of malls during and after the COVID-19 pandemic — and the associated struggles of food courts — Sbarro has opened more than 100 stores annually since 2022. The chain now has more than 800 locations, including new shops in 12 countries in 2025 alone. Needless to say, it's an impressive feat after a rocky past decade. Whether Sbarro's unlikely comeback can continue remains to be seen, but customer interest will be a key factor in the chain's long-term success.
Customers have mixed opinions about Sbarro pizza
Over the years, Sbarro has proudly maintained its NY roots, even as it has expanded across the country and internationally. Wherever you go, some customers still consider Sbarro amongst the best '90s fast food chains, while others call it the worst fast food pizza. On an r/Xennials Reddit post, for example, one user shared their excitement and praised the review after getting a Sbarro back at their local mall. The post elicited a slew of comments, including criticism of the pizza chain's messaging around the freshness of its slices.
One user asked about the quality of the dough, noting, "Last time I had it, [two to three] years ago, they were using something like pre-made dough. Kind of spongy and aerated." Another person wrote, "When I worked at Sbarro back in the late 1990s (in Canada) we made our own dough." Times have changed since the '90s — and certainly since the original salamueria and the opening days back in the '50s.
However, while it may not be a local shop or a "perfect NY slice," for many customers — as the chain's resurgence in recent years displays — there still exists a time and place for Sbarro. One Redditor nostalgically summed it up, saying, "A mall food court is not complete unless [it] has Sbarro!" Others shared memories on the Reddit thread of first dates over Sbarro pizza at said mall food court. Nostalgia and pizza served up by the slice, at its finest.