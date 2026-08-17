The '50s Pizza Chain That Made An Unlikely Comeback After Shopping Mall Struggles

With the decline of malls in recent years, a long list of mall food court restaurants has quietly disappeared. However, one '50s pizza chain famously found in mall food courts and other convenient locations is making an unlikely comeback: Sbarro. The pizza chain, which survived bankruptcy twice, first in 2011 and again in 2014 when it closed hundreds of locations, was founded in Brooklyn in 1956 by Carmela and Gennaro Sbarro. Nearly 70 years later, the pizza chain is (surprisingly) still going strong.

Originally a salumeria, Sbarro found a hit with its pizza, eventually transforming into the iconic New York-style, by-the-slice pizza chain it is today. The pizza chain has continued to evolve, including an overhaul of what one business expert called an "outdated business model" following its most recent bankruptcy protection (via Reuters). Under CEO David Karam, who joined the company in 2013, Sbarro revamped its operations, focused on fresher offerings, and expanded its store presence across the U.S. and abroad.

Despite the decline of malls during and after the COVID-19 pandemic — and the associated struggles of food courts — Sbarro has opened more than 100 stores annually since 2022. The chain now has more than 800 locations, including new shops in 12 countries in 2025 alone. Needless to say, it's an impressive feat after a rocky past decade. Whether Sbarro's unlikely comeback can continue remains to be seen, but customer interest will be a key factor in the chain's long-term success.