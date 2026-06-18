Customers Say This Mall Food Court Favorite Is The Worst Fast Food Pizza Chain

Even bad pizza is still pretty good. In a pinch, when bellies rumble, a utility slice from Sbarro might be able to tide you over at the mall food court. But, in any other scenario, there's no reason to order pizza from Sbarro: Tasting Table ranked every major fast food pizza chain, and Sbarro landed dead last. It survived bankruptcy twice, but it couldn't keep pace with the other contenders in our lineup.

Unlike a typical takeout-pizza run, Sbarro is customarily sold by the slice. Sbarro's pies feature thin, foldable New York-style pizza crust – and, in fitting "pizza by the slice" fashion, these highly portable triangles are often sold at kiosks in transitory spaces (think shopping malls, Amtrak food courts, and airports). Indeed, we aren't docking points for on-the-go walkability, which Sbarro delivers in spades. This fast food pizza chain landed at the bottom of our ranks because it doesn't really taste like anything. As we mentioned in our review, "Although it may look fairly authentic, it's not as rich in tomato umami and fresh mozzarella as some of the other available fast food options" — a criticism which most customers seem to share.

A Facebook post asks, "What is the worst pizza in the world? My vote is Sbarro" (ouch). Elsewhere online, a Yelp review of Sbarro writes, "Almost $8 a slice for the [worst] pizza I've ever had. Lol. Can go anywhere else and get good pizza less than half the price." The brand currently has a dismal 2.5 out of 5-star average Yelp rating, indicating consistently subpar dining experiences. Think you just had a random bad slice? Think again.