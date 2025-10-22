The Side-By-Side Mall Food Court Restaurants Reddit Loves

Long live the mall food court – in our hearts, anyway. The nearly-gone but far-from-forgotten terrain wasn't/isn't just a place to eat and hang out, but a social and cultural phenomenon. This wide array of food franchise vendors dominated suburban American shopping centers. Sprawling communal dining areas peddling quick-service meals and free samples skewered on toothpicks proved to be a foolproof formula from the 1970s through the 1990s. Mall food courts emerged as a staple cinematic fixture of countless teen movies of the era, like "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" (1982) and "Valley Girl" (1983), to 1990s films like "Mallrats" (1995) and "SNL" sketches. But, when today's nostalgic foodies fondly look back on mall food courts of yore, it's not the films they remember. It's the Chinese and Cajun franchises, which always seemed to be located side-by-side.

A Reddit thread in r/nostalgia (with more than 2K upvotes) asks, "What are the best classic mall food court restaurants?" The top comment answers, "Some sort of pan-Asian place right next to some kind of Cajun Louisiana style place that inexplicably tasted exactly the same." The thread is filled with enthusiastic agreement: "Yes! Bourbon St chicken somehow tasted exactly like General [Tso]," writes one fan. Another agrees, "Good ol' Cajun Cafe and its Bourbon Chicken...and also Chinese food. It was really cool when the next-door pan-Asian place also started selling bourbon chicken," followed by a concurring mallrat who wrote, "'Bourbon chicken' tastes like that place's 'teriyaki chicken."