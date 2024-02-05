The Disputed Origins Of Bourbon Chicken

A staple of New Orleans and shopping mall food courts across the country, bourbon chicken is known for its tangy, sweet, and savory sauce that often incorporates that all-American of spirits: bourbon. It's also a popular meal to make at home, as evidenced by the many recipes that can be found online. Since it's a tasty dish that's fairly easy to find and prepare, its popularity is not entirely surprising. What's less clear, though, is where it came from.

Most stories claim that the dish originated on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, with some further stating that it was specifically a Chinese restaurant on Bourbon Street that first came up with the recipe, due, perhaps, to its many Chinese elements. And while bourbon isn't something that's typically used in Chinese cooking — Shaoxing wine is the standard go-to alcohol used in Chinese food — perhaps it makes sense if the intention was to create a fusion dish to appeal to a broader American audience.

New Orleans also makes sense as a location for a fusion dish to develop. As America's Test Kitchen notes in "The Complete Cook's Country TV Show Cookbook, Season 16 Edition" in a sidebar to its bourbon chicken recipe, "New Orleans is known for its modernized takes on blended cuisines." Some recipes seem to support this theory, as they specifically refer to the dish as Bourbon Street chicken.