The Unbeatable Arby's Deal Customers Wish Would Make A Comeback

Fast food is a wildly different game these days. What was once a convenient, budget-friendly way to fill up on a dime now often means shelling out near-restaurant prices. For longtime Arby's fans, the memory of those good old days is especially poignant.

Customers on Reddit are praising Arby's as "low-key goated" for its wallet-friendly deals, including the famous 5 for $5 promotion. "I miss Arby's 5 for $5," writes one fan of the fast food chain. "As a broke college student, that was a friggin value." Indeed, Arby's $5 for 5 was an economic icon. Customers could take home a heavy bag stuffed with five classic roast beef sandwiches for just $5, making each sandwich $1. Many customers say Arby's array of sandwiches also reheat famously well in a microwave or air fryer, making this deal a great choice even for folks who can't eat all five in a single sitting — a value concept that actually left customers with full bellies.

As fast food portion sizes shrink and prices rise, there's no shortage of social media commentary from fans lamenting over the disappearance of this deal. Another Reddit post dedicated to Arby's beloved $5 for 5 promotion of yore reminiscences about ordering the bag "at least two times a week for lunch." However, the chain has revisited different versions of this promotion several times throughout the years.