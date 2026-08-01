The Hands-Down Best Fast Food Milkshake, According To Reddit

Nothing goes with salty fast food burgers and chicken nuggets like a rich, creamy milkshake. But, just as all drive-thru burgers are not created equal, the fast food milkshake realm is filled with hard-hitters and far-misses alike. Where is a discerning dessert-lover to go? According to the foodies of Reddit, the hands-down best fast food milkshake can be found at Arby's — specifically the Jamocha Shake. As its name suggests, Arby's Jamocha Shake is a coffee- and chocolate-flavored milkshake. But diehard fans might argue that the frozen treat is much, much more than that.

The top comment chain in a Reddit thread (with hundreds of upvotes) names Arby's Jamocha Shake as the reigning champ among all fast food milkshakes. Longtime fans note that the treat is consistently "just as good as I remember," and worth making a special trip to get even for non-roast-beef fans. "Arby's. It's odd to say, really. I don't like anything else on their menu but the fries," writes one commenter. "But those shakes..." Others call the Jamocha Shake "ridiculously good," "the most slept on fast food milkshake in the game," and "the only thing I'll still go to Arby's to buy."

Another post praises Arby's Jamocha Shake not only for its flavor, but for its overall value in terms of price and size — no small factor in today's shrinkflation epidemic. "Jamoca milkshake is GOATed" fans say, outranking competitors from Chick-fil-A to Shake Shack on taste and cost.