The Hands-Down Best Fast Food Milkshake, According To Reddit
Nothing goes with salty fast food burgers and chicken nuggets like a rich, creamy milkshake. But, just as all drive-thru burgers are not created equal, the fast food milkshake realm is filled with hard-hitters and far-misses alike. Where is a discerning dessert-lover to go? According to the foodies of Reddit, the hands-down best fast food milkshake can be found at Arby's — specifically the Jamocha Shake. As its name suggests, Arby's Jamocha Shake is a coffee- and chocolate-flavored milkshake. But diehard fans might argue that the frozen treat is much, much more than that.
The top comment chain in a Reddit thread (with hundreds of upvotes) names Arby's Jamocha Shake as the reigning champ among all fast food milkshakes. Longtime fans note that the treat is consistently "just as good as I remember," and worth making a special trip to get even for non-roast-beef fans. "Arby's. It's odd to say, really. I don't like anything else on their menu but the fries," writes one commenter. "But those shakes..." Others call the Jamocha Shake "ridiculously good," "the most slept on fast food milkshake in the game," and "the only thing I'll still go to Arby's to buy."
Another post praises Arby's Jamocha Shake not only for its flavor, but for its overall value in terms of price and size — no small factor in today's shrinkflation epidemic. "Jamoca milkshake is GOATed" fans say, outranking competitors from Chick-fil-A to Shake Shack on taste and cost.
Arby's Jamocha Shake is a sweet treat that's tailor-made for coffee lovers
By our count, Arby's regular chocolate shake is standard at best. Its Jamocha shake, however, completely transforms the basic milkshake formula into an unforgettably dimensional dessert. Here at Tasting Table, Arby's Jamocha Shake ranks among our staff picks for the best fast food milkshakes ever made. We love its perfect balance of rich coffee and chocolate flavors, which can appeal to both diehard coffee-lovers and more casual cocoa shake fans alike. This mocha-spiked milkshake artfully straddles the grown-up and childlike culinary worlds in a rare overlap zone we might call Pleasure Island.
Other Reddit threads agree that Arby's has the fast food milkshake game on lock: "Unironically arby's shakes are super good, especially the jamocha, they have my favorite vanilla shake out of all."
Craving a Jamocha Shake? Luckily for fans, Arby's currently has a presence in every single state but Vermont and Rhode Island. Don't feel like leaving the house? Foodies have taken to the internet to theorize their own copycat recipes, and according to fans, all it takes to whip up a Jamocha Shake at home is some combination of vanilla ice cream, brewed (chilled) coffee, chocolate syrup, a splash of milk, and whipped cream on top. To capture the full Arby's experience, don't forget a side of curly fries to dunk into that milkshake. Here at Tasting Table, we've long sung the praises of Arby's brand frozen, seasoned curly fries, which can be found in the grocery store freezer aisle.