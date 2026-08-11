24 Juicy Peach Desserts Perfect For Labor Day Weekend

As summer draws to a close, it's the perfect time to give the season's juiciest product one last hurrah. Peaches have long been synonymous with Labor Day celebrations, and these sunny fruits fit seamlessly into a whole host of decadent desserts, bringing natural sweetness and vibrant color to bubbling cobblers, flaky pies, and fluffy cakes alike. The soft, succulent texture of these fruits makes them super easy to work with, and they become even more flavorful and satisfying once baked, poached, or paired with other sweet, creamy, and crumbly ingredients.

If you're in charge of dessert this holiday weekend, there are plenty of indulgent, fruit-filled delights to consider whipping up. Whether you're hosting a casual backyard barbecue or a sophisticated sit-down dinner, peaches are sure to go down a treat. Here are our top recipes for anyone looking to make the most of this beloved late-summer fruit this Labor Day.