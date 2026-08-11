24 Juicy Peach Desserts Perfect For Labor Day Weekend
As summer draws to a close, it's the perfect time to give the season's juiciest product one last hurrah. Peaches have long been synonymous with Labor Day celebrations, and these sunny fruits fit seamlessly into a whole host of decadent desserts, bringing natural sweetness and vibrant color to bubbling cobblers, flaky pies, and fluffy cakes alike. The soft, succulent texture of these fruits makes them super easy to work with, and they become even more flavorful and satisfying once baked, poached, or paired with other sweet, creamy, and crumbly ingredients.
If you're in charge of dessert this holiday weekend, there are plenty of indulgent, fruit-filled delights to consider whipping up. Whether you're hosting a casual backyard barbecue or a sophisticated sit-down dinner, peaches are sure to go down a treat. Here are our top recipes for anyone looking to make the most of this beloved late-summer fruit this Labor Day.
1. Classic Peach Cobbler
You can't go wrong with a classic peach cobbler, and this one delivers all of the golden, buttery richness you'd expect. The recipe makes use of simple pantry staples and plenty of fresh, juicy peaches. Plus, there's only 15 minutes of prep required before the oven does the hard work for you, leaving you plenty of time to mingle with guests or work on other dishes. Serve it up with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream, and this cozy bake will round out your Labor Day feast beautifully.
Recipe: Classic Peach Cobbler
2. Summer Peaches And Cream Trifle
A trifle makes for a show-stopping centerpiece, and this creamy, fruit-packed treat is sure to delight your guests. The peach slices are accompanied by layers of silky pastry cream, fluffy pound cake, and airy whipped cream for the ultimate light-yet-indulgent finish. It's a dessert that feels decidedly summery, but wonderfully comforting, too, and it's surprisingly easy to assemble despite its impressive appearance. Try serving each portion with a scattering of fresh berries or a sprinkle of grated chocolate to amp up the indulgence.
Recipe: Summer Peaches And Cream Trifle
3. Sweet And Simple Peach Melba Sundae
Peaches and ice cream are a winning combo, and this vibrant Melba sundae elevates the satisfying duo into an elegant, sweet-tart dessert that's bursting with juicy peach flavor. The homemade raspberry sauce is a real standout, and its moreish tangy flavor complements the sweetness of the poached peaches brilliantly. Paired with the creamy scoops of vanilla, the result is a simple yet sophisticated dessert that'll brighten up any Labor Day spread.
4. Year-Round Peach Pie
Peaches are also an excellent candidate for piling into a rich, flaky pie. This lattice-topped beauty keeps things simple with store-bought pie crust, and though the recipe calls for canned peaches, you could absolutely replace these with fresh slices while this fruit is in its prime. Brushed with butter, sprinkled with brown sugar, and baked until gloriously golden, this pie is the perfect way to savor the last flavors of summer.
Recipe: Year-Round Peach Pie
5. Easy Peach Crisp
If you're after a fuss-free, crowd-pleasing centerpiece for your Labor Day celebration, this peach crisp is an excellent pick. The rustic, cinnamon-spiked oat and pecan mixture is quick to prep and works beautifully with the sweet, sunny peaches. As everything bakes, the topping becomes wonderfully crisp and caramelized, while the fruit takes on an irresistible, tender texture. Make sure to finish off your bowl with a scoop of your favorite ice cream.
Recipe: Easy Peach Crisp
6. Cinnamon Peach Coffee Cake
Coffee cake usually leans into the warming notes of cinnamon, but here we inject some fruity sweetness with the addition of peach jam. This easy bake features the usual tender, fluffy sponge and buttery, crumbly topping, but dolloping the jam atop the batter creates irresistible pockets of sticky, peachy goodness as everything bakes. This one will taste great alongside a steaming mug of coffee or perhaps finished with a dollop of whipped cream.
Recipe: Cinnamon Peach Coffee Cake
7. Blackberry Peach Cobbler
Peaches shine as the main flavor of a dessert, but they also pair beautifully with other fruits. Here, we combine them with fresh blackberries for a sweet-tart twist on the classic golden-topped cobbler. The berries add gorgeous pops of color to the filling, plus an extra hint of tanginess that truly takes the bake to the next level. It's a cozy, family-friendly treat that still feels summer appropriate, and it'll taste fantastic with whipped cream dolloped on top.
Recipe: Blackberry Peach Cobbler
8. Gilmore Girls-Inspired Peach Sauce
A versatile addition to a wide array of Labor Day dishes, this peach sauce will bring a touch of fruity brightness to everything from sweet breakfast plates and simple ice cream bowls to decadent cheesecakes. You can use canned or fresh peaches to make it, and you'll only need a handful of extra ingredients to transform the fruit into a gooey, tangy-sweet sauce. The mixture has an irresistibly chunky texture and can be served warm or chilled, so it's a great one to prep in advance of your celebrations.
9. Poached Peaches In White Wine
For a sophisticated, dinner-party-worthy peach dessert, try poaching the fruits whole in a refreshing white wine sauce. The subtle acidity of the wine and fragrant notes of vanilla work especially well with the natural sweetness of the peaches, and for something so elegant, this dish is actually a remarkably low-effort option. With less than 10 minutes of hands-on prep required, you'll be free to spend time with your guests while everything bakes in the oven.
Recipe: Poached Peaches In White Wine
10. Peach Galette
This peach galette will certainly bring visual appeal to your Labor Day table, and it's got the mouth-watering fruity flavor to match. You'll make the dough from scratch for the ultimate rustic, buttery finish, and create that striking layered spiral effect with fresh peach slices. Enhanced with a sprinkle of warming cinnamon, the peaches bake up tender, sweet, and bursting with juiciness — a fitting accompaniment to the rich, flaky pastry.
Recipe: Peach Galette
11. Roasted Peaches And Cream Ice Cream Sandwich
The beloved peaches and cream combo gets a fun handheld makeover with these homemade ice cream sandwiches. The spiced oatmeal cookies provide just the right amount of chewy softness while being sturdy enough to hold the creamy filling, which is studded with chunks of tender roasted peaches. Refreshing but deliciously comforting, these wholesome bites will definitely have your guests coming back for a second helping.
12. Ginger-Peach Icebox Pie
Warming spices, sweet citrus-spiked peaches, and a luscious vanilla filling make this layered icebox pie an irresistibly refreshing yet indulgent treat. The buttery gingersnap layers are enhanced with a smooth, airy whipped topping mixture, creating a moreish contrast of textures, but the peach lemonade topping is the real star here. The fruit slices bring brightness to every bite, and the tang of the lemon works to balance the richness of the creamy layers.
Recipe: Ginger-Peach Icebox Pie
13. Easy Baked Peaches
One of the simplest and arguably tastiest ways to enjoy fresh peaches is baked with a handful of flavor-boosting ingredients. This is a fantastic way to bring out the fruit's natural sweetness, and we love complementing that subtle fragrant flavor with a hint of spice from ground cinnamon, plus the aromatic notes of vanilla. The peaches become gloriously caramelized and tender in the oven, perfect for serving with ice cream, whipped cream, or even a scattering of chopped toasted nuts.
Recipe: Easy Baked Peaches
14. Peach Pudding
Peach pudding is a richer, gooier take on the typical cobbler, that leans into the same familiar, cozy flavors and hassle-free approach. The roasted fruit base and ultra-moist pudding layer get sweetened up with a buttery cinnamon syrup, that infuses the batter with warmth as everything bakes. This is an excellent choice if you fancy switching things up from your usual Labor Day cobbler, while still enjoying peaches in an easy-to-bake, comfort-food format.
Recipe: Peach Pudding
15. 15-Minute Peach Crumble
Ready in just 15 minutes, these individual peach crumble desserts are sure to be a hit with your guests. They feature sweet, spicy cinnamon, caramelized pan-fried peaches, and a crumbly ginger biscuit topping, all topped off with a smooth scoop of vanilla ice cream. Infusing the fruit with thyme adds a subtle hint of herbaceous flavor, giving the desserts a sophisticated edge while balancing the sweetness of the other elements.
Recipe: 15-Minute Peach Crumble
16. Baked Peaches With Crumble Topping
An amazing way to complement the tender, juicy texture of baked peaches is with a buttery, golden crumble topping. This can be whipped up with a handful of simple ingredients, and it'll make every bite of the sunny fruit more satisfying. Finished with dollops of sweetened mascarpone, the topped peach halves look just as impressive as they taste, and they require very little effort to prepare (the perfect dinner party treat, if you ask us!).
17. Best Peach Crumble Bars
If you're after a grab-and-go style dessert to serve this Labor Day, peach crumble bars are a great option. They offer a crispy, buttery texture, a hint of spice, and heaps of fruity goodness, thanks to a generous layer of fresh peach chunks. Baked until golden and sliced into squares, these bars make for a crowd-pleasing portable treat. Why not pack them up for a celebratory picnic or bring them along to a backyard barbecue?
Recipe: Best Peach Crumble Bars
18. Texas Style Peach Cobbler
Peach cobbler typically sees the batter layered atop the fruit, but this Texas-style recipe flips the traditional approach on its head. Baking the peach slices on top of the sweet, cakey base makes for a striking presentation and transforms the dessert into a party-worthy centerpiece. It can be served much the same way as any traditional cobbler, whether you prefer yours with ice cream, whipped cream, custard, or perhaps a scattering of fresh berries.
Recipe: Texas Style Peach Cobbler
19. The Best 3-Ingredient Peach Cobbler
We can always get on board with a shortcut version of a classic bake, and this three-ingredient peach cobbler is no exception. Reaching for a box of yellow cake mix makes the prep incredibly easy, and the results are just as flavorful as any fully from-scratch version. Canned peaches work great, but using fresh fruit would be a nice touch, and you could absolutely customize the mixture with some spices, citrus zest, or a splash of bourbon if you want to take things up a notch.
20. Easy Peach Tart
This rustic peach tart is the kind of dessert that tastes like it took hours to make, but amazingly, you can actually have it on the table in just 35 minutes. Brimming with vibrant color and golden, crispy-edged appeal, it'll serve as an impressive finale for any Labor Day meal. The recipe makes use of store-bought pie crust for the ultimate convenience, and there are no fancy pastry shaping techniques to contend with, so it's a great one for beginner bakers too.
Recipe: Easy Peach Tart
21. Ginger Peach Dump Cake
There's so much to love about a good old-fashioned dump cake, and this one puts sweet, juicy peaches center stage. We take the ultimate convenient approach with boxed cake mix and canned peaches, so the prep is truly a breeze. Dotting the batter with slices of butter boosts the richness, and the resulting bake is a delightfully indulgent combination of moist, fluffy cake and tender, caramelized fruit.
Recipe: Ginger Peach Dump Cake
22. 3-Ingredient Peach Cobbler Cinnamon Rolls
Two timeless treats collide in this epic mashup, which combines the fruity comfort of the peach cobbler with the fluffy goodness of the beloved cinnamon roll. It's a combo that, quite simply, just works, with the spicy, fruity flavors and contrast of soft, crunchy textures coming together seamlessly. And, this dessert is far easier to pull off that you'd think, thanks to three nifty store-bought components. Finished with a drizzle of sweet icing glaze, these rolls look like they came straight from a fancy bakery.
23. Gluten-Free Peach Cobbler
Following a gluten-free diet should never mean missing out on your favorite comfort foods. Peach cobbler can easily be adapted into a delicious, free-from version with the help of almond flour, which creates a wonderfully tender, golden topping for the soft, syrupy peaches beneath. Scattered with slivered almonds, this bake offers a nutty twist on the traditional version, and it's proof that gluten-free desserts can be every bit as satisfying as the classics.
Recipe: Gluten-Free Peach Cobbler
24. Peachy Bourbon Balls
These boozy desserts are a fun, shareable way to enjoy great peachy flavor in a bite-sized, no-bake format. Each pleasing little ball offers notes of toasty pecan and fragrant vanilla, while peach preserves bring that all-important jammy sweetness, and a glug of bourbon adds that grown-up edge. They're a versatile pick too, with various coating options to consider, such as melted chocolate, chopped nuts, or shredded coconut.
Recipe: Peachy Bourbon Balls
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