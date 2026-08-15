This Gluten-Free Midwest Beer Might Actually Be Worth A Try, Since Its 6-Pack Costs Under $10

Foodies don't have to follow a strict vegan diet to enjoy chowing down at a vegan restaurant. The same is true when it comes to drinking gluten-free beers, especially when that bottle happens to be Lakefront Gluten-Free New Grist Pilsner. From crisp Hamm's to cinnamon-rimmed Great Lakes Christmas Ale, Midwest beer is a category unto itself. Carrying the torch of this regional tradition into the alternative cereals camp, Lakefront Brewery is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – home city of recently-discontinued icon Schlitz (we miss you already). Its New Grist Pilsner-style beer boasts the unique distinction of being the first gluten-free beer to receive approval by the U.S. government. This category pioneer has been on the market since 2005, made from a gluten-free mash of rice extract, sorghum, and malted millet with Chinook and lemondrop hops for dimensionality and balance. It arrives with a pale gold hue, light body, and standard 5% ABV. On the palate, the beer offers 10 IBU — a comparable bitterness level to other light American lagers or wheat-style beers — with a light, crisp, refreshing mouthfeel and subtly fruity nose.

The bouquet sounds impressive, in theory. In execution, however, customer reviews are pretty hit or miss — but the price is right. A six-pack of 12-ounce cans currently runs for $9.99 on TotalWine. By that criterion, if you ask a Midwestern beer fan (a demographic to which your reporter personally belongs), this brew might be worth trying.