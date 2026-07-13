Why Midwest Beer Tastes Different From Pours On The East Coast

If Chris and Liam Hemsworth were craft beers, they'd probably be West Coast and East Coast IPAs — but let's not forget the third Hemsworth brother, much less publicized yet equally deserving of praise. Midwest beer is the Luke Hemsworth we should be paying more attention to. While the clear, crisp, and punchy West Coast IPA is the preferred drop of some beer lovers, and the hazy, juicy, succulent IPAs of the East Coast appeal to others, the Midwest offers the best of both worlds. Midwest beer certainly differentiates itself from West Coast brews, often with a slightly pared-back approach to bitterness while embracing its clarity and malt strength. This West Coast influence is what sets Midwest beer apart from beer brewed on the East Coast.

East Coast IPAs (including New England IPAs) have had a profound influence on craft beer around the world by offering a softer, more approachable, less bitter quality while expressing a fruitier, juicier side of hops. This is the beer that gets lager drinkers ordering IPAs. Midwest brewers have shown they can take a leaf from the East Coast's book by embracing the hazier, easier-going beer experience, all while making the style their own. Wheat and oats appear on the malt bills of some Midwest beers to contribute protein and a touch of haze, but not to the density you get in a typical East Coast IPA. Hops, however, can often shine with citrus or piney characters.