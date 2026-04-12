Why This Midwestern Craft Beer Has A Cult Following

Craft beer is like music, films, and comic books; you don't just get fans, you get megafans. Some beers attain legendary status, sustaining hype many years after they were first released. Zombie Dust is one such brew from 3 Floyds Brewing in Munster, Indiana, and has been making beer nerds scramble for a pack since 2010. The brewery gets its name from its owners, three heavy metal-loving Floyds — two brothers and their father with the common surname.

Resoundingly, Zombie Dust's flavor balance is what sets it up as a best in class American Pale Ale ... or as the 3 Floyds classify it, "undead Pale Ale." The beer has plenty of bitterness, but that stays perfectly in check with its generous, caramel-rich malt backbone. There's some debate about whether the alcohol volume (6.5% ABV) and hop-presence could class it as an IPA, which is not surprising, given the popularity of the style. One Redditor comments that Zombie Dust is "as close as you can get to IPA without getting your eyes wet."

In fact, the beer's categorization as a classic American Pale Ale may also be a contributing factor to the longevity of its success. As the craft beer world continues to flood with "juicy" fruit bomb hazy beers, a classic pale ale with sustained balance appeases both the newby and the old-school craft beer fan. Sixteen years after first release (at the time of writing), Zombie Dust still holds an impressive Untappd rating of 4.21 out of five stars.