What Makes Midwest Beer Different From West Coast Brews?

Beer is one of the oldest alcoholic traditions on earth, and it's now a global phenomenon. But in addition to the many types of beer that exist around the world, there are also regional specialties. While Midwest beer may not ring an immediate bell to you, it's a regional style with distinctions all its own. You can find all types of beer — from wheat beers to lagers — across the Midwestern U.S., but the one variety that distinguishes itself from the rest is the region's IPAs.

The West Coast brewing scene is famous for its IPAs, also known as India Pale Ales. While there are many IPA styles, the West Coast IPA is known to be especially bitter with a high hop taste and aroma. They're also very refreshing, with a clear and transparent light colored hue. Hazy IPAs — a style more associated with New England — are cloudy and opaque, with a juicier mouthfeel and fruity flavor. Much like its geographic origin, Midwest IPAs bridge the gap between the two.

The Midwest IPA gives you the light body and clear, transparent golden hue of the West Coast IPA combined with the low bitterness and bright, fruity, hoppy aromas of the Hazy IPA. It also has a breadier, maltier base without being as sweet as the New England IPA.