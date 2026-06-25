The Midwest Beer Pioneer That Changed The Brewing Game Forever

There is one school of anthropology that believes humans moved on from hunting and gathering to growing their own food so they had enough grain on hand to make beer. In fact, the world's first-ever beer recipe can be traced back to ancient Egyptians. Given that people have been brewing beer since the start of civilization, it's hard to believe that it took thousands of years for someone to marry the richness of stout with the complexity of bourbon. In 1992, Chicago-based Goose Island Beer Co. decided to celebrate its thousandth batch by brewing a special stout and then aging it in discarded Jim Beam casks. Not only did it end up creating a delicious beer, it practically gave birth to a whole new category.

The seeds of this experiment were planted at a beer, bourbon and cigar dinner, where Goose Island's Greg Hall was seated next to Jim Beam's master distiller, Booker Noe. One thing led to another and the evening ended with Hall asking Noe if he could get his hands on some discarded Jim Beam casks. The craft beer revolution was still in its infancy, and while barrel aging beers wasn't new by any account, no one had tried barrel aging stout in a used whiskey barrel. "We all had big smiles when we finally pulled it out of the bourbon barrels," Greg Hall said in a YouTube video posted by Goose Island Brewery, adding that they knew instantly that batch number 1,000 would be a hit.

Having said that, he was also certain it was a one-off. "This was our one special batch — one thousand. You know, at the time we thought we'd never make it again," Hall said. He could not have been more wrong.