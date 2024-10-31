We Tried And Ranked Every 2024 Goose Island Bourbon County Stout Beer

Ah, autumn traditions: picking apples, carving pumpkins, TPing cranky Old Man Boone's house. But there's one annual November event that has a certain class of consumer more excited than most, and it's the Goose Island Bourbon County Stout lineup. These highly sought-after beers are hard to find, pricier than most, and heavy on the tongue, and everyone who knows about them will tell you: They're totally worth it.

They're the first stouts aged in bourbon barrels, and quite likely the first beers aged in whiskey barrels in modern beermaking, as Goose Island has been releasing its Bourbon County Stout since 1992 — long before the craft craze truly took off and arguably preceding even Samuel Adams at this, although a thin rumor exists of a Scottish brewery that may have beaten Goose Island to it. (It isn't Innis & Gunn, is all I can tell you. The famed Edinburgh brewery made its name on the process but didn't open until 2003.)

You might just find these popping up in odd places like a grocery store with a solid craft selection. I've seen them show up in Stew Leonard's, so East Coasters shouldn't immediately despair if their local package store lets them down. Presumably, that's true throughout the country as well. And if heavy, ultra-malty stouts aren't your thing, don't fret — Goose Island has your hop-loving tongue covered with its Beer Hug lineup. But if stouts are your jam, read on. I've tasted and ranked the entirety of Goose Island's 2024 Bourbon County Stout lineup.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.