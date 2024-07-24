Review: Goose Island's New Little Breezy Beer Hug Is Now A Bare Necessity Of Summertime

We get it — choosing a good beer is complicated, especially with so many options on the market. But if you're looking for a new beer to add to your rotation this summer, look no further than Little Breezy from Goose Island. This brewery that is well-known for its innovative flavors and collaborations — such as the Goose Island Bourbon County variants — recently added a new iteration to its Beer Hug brew lineup.

In spring, Little Breezy citrusy ale became the sixth member of this Chicago-based brewery's Beer Hug family. This is the first Beer Hug product that is not an India pale ale, as all previously released beers in this lineup are variations of IPA, including imperial, hazy, and West Coast styles. After trying this new beer, I found Little Breezy to be an excellent addition to the Beer Hug selection, and thought that it was the most drinkable of the bunch — especially in the warmer summer months.

The ale is made with Citra and Amarillo hops, which together provide a citrus-forward aroma and flavor, making Little Breezy a great pick during the summer. Being 4.5% ABV, you can drink a few of these without feeling the effects too quickly — unlike some of the other, much stronger, options in the Beer Hug family. Read on for our full breakdown of Goose Island's new Little Breezy Beer Hug citrusy ale.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.