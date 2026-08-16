The Easy Jersey Mike's Ordering Trick For A Basic Sub With Extra Flavor
If you're looking to pack even more flavor into your Jersey Mike's sub, you have options. Though you've memorized the ways to make your Jersey Mike's sub 10x better and have heard about secret menu sandwiches, there is an unwritten rule that can elevate your next lunch. Simply ask for your meats and/or veggies to be cooked in sauce.
Since Jersey Mike's grills subs on the spot, a manned grill station means that you have more choices as to which ingredients are packed into your sandwich. Mushrooms, onions, and peppers are cooked fresh, and meats for hot subs are griddled before they are layered into subs and wrapped in paper to go. The grill is already hot and waiting for use, so you can ask your neighborhood Jersey Mike's employees to toss any toppings or meat in the sauce of your choosing while the ingredients cook. Whether you're a fan of Jersey Mike's condiments like chipotle mayo or honey mustard, cooking the toppings in the sauce means that each bite is fully soaked and coated. Instead of counting on luck for the swipes or stripes of sauce to cover ingredients, this method means a more evenly distributed flavor profile.
A made-to-order model that aims to please
Since Jersey Mike's made-to-order menu isn't just to accommodate dietary preferences, clearly asking for ingredients to be cooked in a particular sauce before a sandwich is constructed gives the sandwich maker a clear set of instructions to follow. The direct ask can help keep lunch lines moving so that the sub of your cravings can be constructed and packed without hesitation. Since a grill is already being used to make a cheesesteak and other secret menu sandwiches, the saucy request is a simple one to accommodate. Just be sure to ask for the cooked sauce approach before the maker approaches the build.
Those who visit in person instead of ordering on the app may find employees more willing to make the sandwich of your dreams happen. Jersey Mike's employees have a solid track record of getting creative with ingredients to fulfill customers' orders. Some stores have been known to stock sauces like barbecue sauce, even though it isn't listed on menus. Marinara sauce and Thousand Island have also been spotted at some locations. Regular Jersey Mike's customers know that loading up on extras won't cost more, but the easy ask of making ingredients more saucy can turn a reliable favorite into a more satisfying meal.