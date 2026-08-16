The Easy Jersey Mike's Ordering Trick For A Basic Sub With Extra Flavor

If you're looking to pack even more flavor into your Jersey Mike's sub, you have options. Though you've memorized the ways to make your Jersey Mike's sub 10x better and have heard about secret menu sandwiches, there is an unwritten rule that can elevate your next lunch. Simply ask for your meats and/or veggies to be cooked in sauce.

Since Jersey Mike's grills subs on the spot, a manned grill station means that you have more choices as to which ingredients are packed into your sandwich. Mushrooms, onions, and peppers are cooked fresh, and meats for hot subs are griddled before they are layered into subs and wrapped in paper to go. The grill is already hot and waiting for use, so you can ask your neighborhood Jersey Mike's employees to toss any toppings or meat in the sauce of your choosing while the ingredients cook. Whether you're a fan of Jersey Mike's condiments like chipotle mayo or honey mustard, cooking the toppings in the sauce means that each bite is fully soaked and coated. Instead of counting on luck for the swipes or stripes of sauce to cover ingredients, this method means a more evenly distributed flavor profile.