One Of The Best New Bourbons Of 2026 Starts Out At 125 Proof
The bourbon market is pretty saturated right now, so it can be hard to cut through all of the options and figure out which bottles are actually worth trying out. If you're looking to sample a new one, however, Tasting Table has done some digging for you. One of our experts rounded up 12 of the best bourbons of 2026 so far and the list is pretty interesting; it even includes one spirit that starts out its journey at a whopping 125 proof.
Buffalo Trace Distillery Single Oak Barrel 80 Rye Bourbon is a straight, rye-based bourbon that was part of an experiment by Kentucky's Buffalo Trace Distillery, the oldest continuously operating distillery in America. The Single Oak Project, which ran from 1999 to 2015, involved the cutting up of 96 oak trees into 192 barrels that were manipulated in a variety of ways to see how they would impact the whiskey.
In its effort to research how to create the perfect bourbon, the distillery also tested variables within the whiskey itself, such as the proof it entered the barrel at. The spirit that was poured into barrel number 80 was 125 proof before aging, which is highest it can be under law. The result was a complex-yet-gentle spirit that ended up winning the public over.
Buffalo Trace Distillery Single Oak Barrel 80
The results of the experiment were slowly released to the public for a vote starting in 2011, and barrel number 80 ended up winning. In April 2026, it was released as a permanent part of Buffalo Trace's collection. The Single Oak Barrel 80 has a light and gentle flavor reminiscent of oak, cinnamon, caramel, and white pepper. On the nose, you can expect aromas of vanilla, honey, and apple. The finish is short, with a lingering taste of baking spices and cream.
It's mild and classic, but also intriguing, and it tastes far less harsh than one might expect. This is because higher entry-proof whiskey can actually taste more mellow, and the Single Oak Barrel 80 is bottled at 90 proof. It is also aged for eight years, and bourbon becomes smoother and more rounded over time.
Our aforementioned expert really enjoyed the complexity of the Single Oak Barrel 80. It was invitingly sweet yet silky, with an enjoyable mouthfeel. Despite surpassing its $75 price point, though, the bottles come with a catch: they're only available in a 375-milliliter size. In other bad news, the release was limited; bottles can only be obtained through Sazerac's national distributor network, or through the Buffalo Trace Distillery's own gift shop. If you can't track it down, we ranked every Buffalo Trace Distillery bourbon brand and Eagle Rare is another winner. Here are the 30 best bourbon brands if you want to look at other options.