One Of The Best New Bourbons Of 2026 Starts Out At 125 Proof

The bourbon market is pretty saturated right now, so it can be hard to cut through all of the options and figure out which bottles are actually worth trying out. If you're looking to sample a new one, however, Tasting Table has done some digging for you. One of our experts rounded up 12 of the best bourbons of 2026 so far and the list is pretty interesting; it even includes one spirit that starts out its journey at a whopping 125 proof.

Buffalo Trace Distillery Single Oak Barrel 80 Rye Bourbon is a straight, rye-based bourbon that was part of an experiment by Kentucky's Buffalo Trace Distillery, the oldest continuously operating distillery in America. The Single Oak Project, which ran from 1999 to 2015, involved the cutting up of 96 oak trees into 192 barrels that were manipulated in a variety of ways to see how they would impact the whiskey.

In its effort to research how to create the perfect bourbon, the distillery also tested variables within the whiskey itself, such as the proof it entered the barrel at. The spirit that was poured into barrel number 80 was 125 proof before aging, which is highest it can be under law. The result was a complex-yet-gentle spirit that ended up winning the public over.