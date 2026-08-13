The Major Reasons Chain Restaurant Portion Sizes Are Shrinking In 2026

In the wake of the pandemic people have been on the lookout for shrinkflation at the grocery store, but a new trend of shrinking portion sizes at restaurants is only partly related. Unlike shrinkflation (which is making just about everyone mad), these smaller portion sizes are actually in-demand. According to a survey from the National Restaurant Association, more restaurants across the country are shrinking portion sizes to cater to the changing tastes of GLP-1 users while also appealing to value-minded customers.

This actually shouldn't be surprising. Research from Gallup has found 11% of all Americans are currently on GLP-1s (like Ozempic or Zepbound) while another 4% have used them in the past but are no longer — that's a nearly four-fold increase over the 3% of American GLP-1 users in 2024.

Unlike with shrinkflation, the shrinking of portion sizes at restaurants is something being openly advertised by chains as customers express interest in smaller meals which fit their now-smaller appetites. This has been most prominent at chains known for big portion sizes, including Olive Garden and Cheesecake Factory. The nation's top Italian chain rolled out a new "Lighter Portions" menu at the end of last year, with downsized offerings of some of Olive Garden's most popular pastas and entrees; including chicken parmesan, fettuccine Alfredo, and lasagna. Cheesecake Factory went a slightly different direction by adding a "Bites" section to the menu with smaller portions of some existing items alongside all new, bite-sized offerings, like avocado toast and Spicy Jambalaya Arancini. The old, huge portions offered by these chains aren't going away, but the addition of these menu sections is likely just the beginning.