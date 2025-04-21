The 5 Most Affordable You Pick Two Combos To Order At Panera Bread

Panera Bread, known for its fresh-baked bread, sandwiches, and soup, has been around and has become a staple for comforting, simple food. Whether it's the much-talked-about mac and cheese or its unfortunate and controversial charged lemonade situation, the chain has been able to stick around since its inception in 1987 in Missouri, where the restaurant was initially named St. Louis Bread Company.

Although the chain hasn't been well-regarded as an affordable casual restaurant. All signs point to its higher quality ingredients being the reason prices spike very high, but regardless, it can be tricky to save money when ordering here. But the You Pick Two, a combination where you can mix and match a half-size of a sandwich, half-size of a soup, or half-size of a salad (or a bagel stack), can be an affordable way to get a balanced meal if you know the right items to choose. We're taking a look into the five most affordable combinations so you can get your money's worth. Now, these items might be slightly different in price depending on location, so take these prices listed as more of a general range and make sure to check your location's website for specifics when ordering.