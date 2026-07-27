Why So Many New Restaurants Fail So Fast

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According to a 2025 research paper published by The Research Archive of Rising Scholars, restaurants in the U.S. face a nearly 60% closure rate within the first five years of operating. That's a daunting statistic for new businesses, so to discover the reasons why restaurants don't make it, we've asked two hospitality management experts to identify key stumbling blocks. Frankie Weinberg is the professor of management at Loyola University New Orleans, co-owner of Pomelo and Good Catch restaurants in New Orleans, and author of "Mentorship," and alongside the input of Izzy Kharasch, president of Hospitality Works, Inc., it emerges that walking a profit-margin tightrope, owners and operators being stretched thin, lack of preparation, and high staff turnover all drive new restaurants to closure.

Weinberg highlights that the economic pressures that most people experience with their groceries are intensified in the hospitality industry, where profit margins can already be as thin as 5%. Significant price increases for ingredients don't translate seamlessly to menu prices, where, as Weinberg explains, "consumers have a relatively fixed sense of what a dish should reasonably cost, and as a restaurant pushes beyond that range, customers become more price-sensitive." Weinberg provides an example, stating, "Even if the price of high-quality coconut milk rises astronomically, diners are only willing to pay up to a certain amount for a bowl of curry." Financial pressure is a reason why even established restaurants go bankrupt, while hospitality moguls like Bobby Flay are able to survive through licensing, leveraging brand equity, and diversifying businesses.