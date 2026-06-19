Why So Many Restaurants Are Struggling To Stay Open, According To Bobby Flay

Ever wonder why so many restaurants, including your favorite ones, struggle to stay open, even when some are packed every night? Well, as celebrity chef, Food Network personality, and master of burger tips, Bobby Flay, states during a CNBC news interview, "Even though restaurants are very, very expensive ... it's still not enough for the restaurant itself. And that's why you're seeing restaurants really struggle across the board ... "

During the interview, Flay also explains how restaurants are struggling to stay afloat and keep their doors open. The establishments are hoping to break even in this climate of rising food costs, rent, soaring labor expenses, and tightening margins. He adds, "That's not a good business model for any business." Additionally, one would think that raising prices would help restaurants survive, but the consumers who pay the higher prices become increasingly deterred from eating out as often as they used to.

Flay, who is also known for being a restaurateur, admits to CNBC that owning physical food businesses, such as restaurants, has become increasingly challenging these days. "That model is having hard time staying profitable," Flay explains. He adds a somewhat sobering admission, stating, "Trying to open a restaurant, pay the rent, in a traditional sense, has gotten more and more difficult. And that's the problem. It really breaks my heart, because that's who I am, that's how I grew up in the business, just opening restaurants in New York City ... "