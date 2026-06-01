Shoppers Are Paying 40% More For This Garden Vegetable In 2026

Even though tariffs were instituted in July 2025, there is a reason the increase wasn't felt by consumers right away. Businesses often try to soften the blow of tariffs by using up existing inventory, offsetting some of the cost with domestically-grown tomatoes, and engaging in cost sharing methods that temporarily absorb part of the cost. It's kind of like easing into a warm bath; instead of plunging all in at once, the prices increase over time.

Transportation and fertilizer costs have increased due to the war in Iran, and poor crop yields have added further pressure, causing prices to spike more dramatically. Domestic crops in Florida suffered losses from freezing temperatures, while Mexican crops also suffered from inclement weather, causing reduced yields.

The point of tariffs was to encourage domestic production. Domestic tomatoes could be cheaper for consumers if supply were able to keep up with demand, but crop yields aren't high enough. The increase from tariffs has been a dramatic one. Just under $17,000 in tariffs were collected in 2024 on tomatoes. That figure is now up to $4.6 million.

Some experts are hopeful that prices will decrease as more domestic crops are harvested later in the season. However, it's worth remembering that similar price drops were predicted in mid-April and prices have only increased since then. Growing your own tomatoes is starting to look like a more viable option for many people.