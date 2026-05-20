Some Restaurants Are Opting To Remove Tomatoes Rather Than Serve Bad Ones
It's not lost on anyone that food prices have been skyrocketing. You could stock up on essentials every week and easily witness prices steadily grow each time. Chicken, coffee, and beef are among the higher-priced items, but one food price that's affecting restaurants in particular is tomatoes. In fact, a recent report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that tomato prices have increased by over 22% in the last year, and by 15% between February and March 2026. Other sources say this the most they've cost in a decade.
Between cold weather slowing crop production, tariffs on tomatoes from Mexico, and increased gas prices, it's no wonder we've seen inflated tomato costs nationwide. In fact, some restaurants have gone so far as to remove the fruit from their menus for the time being. Small businesses and food trucks have also felt the pressure to leave tomatoes out of popular dishes, not only to save money, but to keep employees paid and customers happy with the prices they're accustomed to.
This isn't the first time the U.S. has gone through a tomato shortage of sorts. A California drought in 2022, along with reduced fertilizer supply around the same time, slowed production. But this year, instead of purchasing lower-quality tomatoes at bloated prices, restauranteurs are simply avoiding them altogether. Sure, cheaper tomatoes are cheap, but if they're mealy, bitter, or on the verge of rotting? Not worth it.
When will tomato prices improve?
As of now, fresh tomatoes cost around $2.26 per pound, depending on where you purchase them and the type that you buy. Canned tomatoes are certainly more affordable — customers say these Kirkland Signature tomatoes punch above their price — but nothing compares to a fresh taste. So, when can we expect prices to come down? While the Food Price Outlook provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts that fruit prices will decrease by 0.6% in 2026, there's no telling when exactly this will happen. It all depends on crop health, inflation, and the cost of diesel to transport.
In the meantime, you may see more restaurants opting out of serving tomatoes or increasing meal prices that include the juicy fruit. If you're missing the taste on your salads and sandwiches, however, you could grow them yourself. Folks online say garden-grown tomatoes are cheaper in the long run. "Last season, I calculated that I grew about $200 worth of Heirloom and Roma tomatoes for the price of a few seed packets and some fertilizer," noted one farmer on Reddit.
You can even store your harvest for later. "I have planted 12 tomato plants this spring, the majority Roma," noted another Reddit user. "I am planning to freeze/can as much as I can for the months to come." It'll take patience but could save some serious bucks over time.