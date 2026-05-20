Some Restaurants Are Opting To Remove Tomatoes Rather Than Serve Bad Ones

It's not lost on anyone that food prices have been skyrocketing. You could stock up on essentials every week and easily witness prices steadily grow each time. Chicken, coffee, and beef are among the higher-priced items, but one food price that's affecting restaurants in particular is tomatoes. In fact, a recent report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that tomato prices have increased by over 22% in the last year, and by 15% between February and March 2026. Other sources say this the most they've cost in a decade.

Between cold weather slowing crop production, tariffs on tomatoes from Mexico, and increased gas prices, it's no wonder we've seen inflated tomato costs nationwide. In fact, some restaurants have gone so far as to remove the fruit from their menus for the time being. Small businesses and food trucks have also felt the pressure to leave tomatoes out of popular dishes, not only to save money, but to keep employees paid and customers happy with the prices they're accustomed to.

This isn't the first time the U.S. has gone through a tomato shortage of sorts. A California drought in 2022, along with reduced fertilizer supply around the same time, slowed production. But this year, instead of purchasing lower-quality tomatoes at bloated prices, restauranteurs are simply avoiding them altogether. Sure, cheaper tomatoes are cheap, but if they're mealy, bitter, or on the verge of rotting? Not worth it.