Customers Say These Kirkland Signature Tomatoes Punch Above Their Price
Costco is well-known for its high-quality meat, fresh produce, and great prices. But the popular wholesale membership chain also sells Kirkland-brand jarred and canned goods that outshine many grocers. One that's absolutely worth stocking up on is the Kirkland Signature Organic Diced Tomatoes. They're versatile, fresh, and perfect for adding to soups, pasta dishes, chili — you name it. Plus, they're affordable to boot.
At $9.99 for eight 14.5-ounce cans, or $1.25 per can, you'll get the most delicious tomatoes in conveniently sized portions. As the name suggests, these vine-ripened California Roma tomatoes are USDA-certified organic, meaning they're grown and packaged without added chemicals or preservatives. Tasting Table has recommended buying this Kirkland Signature brand organic item so many times — and after reading Costco's customer reviews, you'll quickly see why.
"These are always on standby for sauces and soups love them," said a reviewer on Costco's website. Another reviewer wrote, "These tomatoes are delicious! I could eat them out of the can, but usually add them to soups, stews or chilies." Beyond flavor, customers say their texture, quality, and hint of salt are top-tier.
Recipes to make with Costco's canned tomatoes
Of all the canned tomato brands, Kirkland Signature's Organic Diced Tomatoes top the list. This is mostly because of how many recipes you can add them to. Try making the Southwestern Turkey Chili listed on the back of the canned tomato box first. It calls for one can of the diced tomatoes, along with ground turkey, kidney beans, corn, onion, and spices. Cook and prep time is only 30 minutes, and it makes four servings.
Other recipes you could use these cans in include Michelle Bottalico's Special Italian Sunday Sauce, perfect for a pile of fresh spaghetti, Jennine Rye's Crispy and Saucy Chicken Parmesan, and Michelle McGlinn's Deconstructed Lasagna Soup, complete with hot Italian sausage, ground beef, and creamy ricotta cheese. If you're hoping for something simpler, mix the canned tomatoes into your queso dip, put them on top of salads or tacos, or add them to homemade pizza for a fresh, juicy topping.
You can store canned tomatoes in the pantry for up to 18 months past the date on the label. Next time dinner calls for tomatoey goodness, you'll be happy to have so many of them on hand.