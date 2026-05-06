Customers Say These Kirkland Signature Tomatoes Punch Above Their Price

Costco is well-known for its high-quality meat, fresh produce, and great prices. But the popular wholesale membership chain also sells Kirkland-brand jarred and canned goods that outshine many grocers. One that's absolutely worth stocking up on is the Kirkland Signature Organic Diced Tomatoes. They're versatile, fresh, and perfect for adding to soups, pasta dishes, chili — you name it. Plus, they're affordable to boot.

At $9.99 for eight 14.5-ounce cans, or $1.25 per can, you'll get the most delicious tomatoes in conveniently sized portions. As the name suggests, these vine-ripened California Roma tomatoes are USDA-certified organic, meaning they're grown and packaged without added chemicals or preservatives. Tasting Table has recommended buying this Kirkland Signature brand organic item so many times — and after reading Costco's customer reviews, you'll quickly see why.

"These are always on standby for sauces and soups love them," said a reviewer on Costco's website. Another reviewer wrote, "These tomatoes are delicious! I could eat them out of the can, but usually add them to soups, stews or chilies." Beyond flavor, customers say their texture, quality, and hint of salt are top-tier.