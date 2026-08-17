The Hands-Down Best Popular Hard Candy Is An Iconic Treat Ripe With Nostalgia

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One of the best parts about hard candy is that it's easier to savor for longer, with a flavor that's bright and robust to the very last crystal. Many hard candy varieties bring a sense of nostalgia for grandma's candy bowl, and that's exactly the vibe we got from our favorite popular hard candy brand. Our reviewer Melissa Cabey tasted and ranked nine hard candies according to shape, texture, flavor, aftertaste, and overall eating experience. And the top spot goes to Dad's Root Beer Barrels, an iconic treat ripe with nostalgia for our childhood tastes.

These barrel-shaped candies aren't just a unique shape — although this nostalgic hard candy does tend to cut your tongue if you aren't careful — but they're also a unique candy flavor as most of the hard candies sampled were either chocolate and caramel or fruit-flavored. Not only is the flavor unique, but it's spot on in its representation of the creamy, rich, and complex flavor of root beer soda. The balance of spice and herbal sweetness is enough to salivate over, and swallowing it is like taking a sip of actual root beer. And the best part, as noted by our reviewer, is that the flavor of the candy remains strong and present till the very end. In fact, the aftertaste of the root beer remained long after every ounce of the candy had been sucked away. The quality of flavor, aftertaste, and overall eating experience might even be enough to convert a root beer hater.