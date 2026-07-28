The Infamous Soda And Candy Combo That Launched Thousands Of Science Experiments

On the eve of the 21st century, back before YouTube and Facebook existed, when something that enthralled the collective mind was called a fad rather than a viral video, a chemistry teacher named Lee Marek showed up on "The David Letterman Show" to perform a science experiment on a segment called "Marek's Kid Scientists." It would take years afterward, as well as the help of a few early internet influencers, for the Mentos and Diet Coke sensation to really take hold — and achieve virality — but that was how it began.

There's no need to explain Diet Coke — it's a pretty universally known and understood product — but for those who aren't familiar, Mentos are a sort of chewy candy-coated mint with a unique rounded lens shape. They've been around since the 1930s, but really made a splash in the '90s with nostalgic television commercials and the moniker "The Freshmaker." Both Mentos and Diet Coke are perfectly regular foodstuffs, but when the mints are dropped into a freshly opened bottle of soda, the soda immediately fizzes up all at once, producing a geyser-like effect as it shoots out of the top of the bottle.

For a while there, the internet was awash in Diet Coke geysers, as person after person discovered this impressive effect and entertainers went to stunning lengths with the displays. The folks at EepyBird kicked off the trend, choreographing over 100 bottles at once, and it culminated in 2014 with a Guinness World Record of over 4,300 bottles set off concurrently at a festival in Mexico. The trend even reached the point that urban legends were circulating about individuals dying from the effects of this combination.