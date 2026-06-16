Everyone Seemed To Cut Their Tongue On This Nostalgic Hard Candy

Hard candy has been around for just about forever. If you think that's hyperbole, then you'd be surprised to know that even the ancient Egyptians made hard candy. But in more recent times, hard candies are often associated with childhood memories of your Halloween basket or the bottom of your grandma's purse. For as sweet as they were to savor, some types of candy might conjure more negative memories of jagged edges that were downright damaging to your taste buds.

A great example is the root beer barrel. While these tiny vintage candies are largely forgotten today, you can still find them in old-fashioned candy stores or Amish markets. Many people remember their deliciously spicy-sweet taste. But just as many people remember the cuts they'd leave in your mouth after sucking on them for a while.

Why did these little barrels have a tendency to slice up your mouth? Candy fans on Reddit seem to attribute it to two main theories. The first blames the factory mold: That seam on the side of the barrel could act as a razor-sharp edge when you sucked on it. Another theory suggests that there were air pockets inside the candy, so when you'd suck on them for long enough, it'd wear down into a crater with jagged edges. Either way, it's hard to forget that feeling of aching pain in your mouth mixed with that sugary sweetness.