Give Your McDonald's McMuffin A Spicy Upgrade With This Simple Request

Fans of spicy food think that adding something hot makes any dish better, even the simple yet sublime Egg McMuffin. The McDonald's breakfast sandwich you grew up with is still the best one, but if you're someone who likes adding hot sauce to everything, you'll enjoy it even more with a hit of McDonald's Hot Picante Sauce. Customers say that this underrated condiment is the perfect spicy addition to the classic breakfast item.

McDonald's Hot Picante Sauce is similar to Taco Bell's, though some say the Golden Arches' rendition is actually better. It's essentially a thin salsa made with tomato concentrate, jalapeños, onions, garlic, bell peppers, spices, and more. While usually paired with breakfast burritos, it can also transform an Egg McMuffin. Just grab a packet or ask for one at the drive-thru, squirt it onto one of the English muffin halves, and the runny salsa will soak into the bread nicely.

Customers say that the Hot Picante Sauce adds a mild kick to a McMuffin, with a surprising complexity of flavor and slight sweetness. Since McDonald's Sausage Breakfast Burrito shares many ingredients with a McMuffin (eggs, cheese, meat, and carbs), the Hot Picante Sauce complements the sandwich just as well.