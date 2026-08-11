Give Your McDonald's McMuffin A Spicy Upgrade With This Simple Request
Fans of spicy food think that adding something hot makes any dish better, even the simple yet sublime Egg McMuffin. The McDonald's breakfast sandwich you grew up with is still the best one, but if you're someone who likes adding hot sauce to everything, you'll enjoy it even more with a hit of McDonald's Hot Picante Sauce. Customers say that this underrated condiment is the perfect spicy addition to the classic breakfast item.
McDonald's Hot Picante Sauce is similar to Taco Bell's, though some say the Golden Arches' rendition is actually better. It's essentially a thin salsa made with tomato concentrate, jalapeños, onions, garlic, bell peppers, spices, and more. While usually paired with breakfast burritos, it can also transform an Egg McMuffin. Just grab a packet or ask for one at the drive-thru, squirt it onto one of the English muffin halves, and the runny salsa will soak into the bread nicely.
Customers say that the Hot Picante Sauce adds a mild kick to a McMuffin, with a surprising complexity of flavor and slight sweetness. Since McDonald's Sausage Breakfast Burrito shares many ingredients with a McMuffin (eggs, cheese, meat, and carbs), the Hot Picante Sauce complements the sandwich just as well.
Other ways to make your Egg McMuffin delightfully spicy
Are you into "swicy" foods? Try upgrading your Egg McMuffin by adding both the Hot Picante Sauce and McDonald's strawberry jam. This sweet add-on gives Egg McMuffins a flavor boost, and when you combine the jam with the Hot Picante Sauce, you'll get something like a fast food version of a fruit-based salsa.
On the other hand, if the Hot Picante sauce isn't quite as bold as you would like, give your McMuffin a flavorful kick by adding another sauce: the Creamy Chili McCrispy Strip Dip. One Reddit user said of this sauce, "I dipped a sausage McMuffin in it- delicious." It's richer and potentially more assertive than the Hot Picante Sauce, with a creamy texture and more savory flavor with notes of toasted sesame. McDonald's Spicy Buffalo Sauce could also bring heat to your Egg McMuffin while adding a tangy contrast to the meat, cheese, and eggs.
If you're in a hurry and don't feel like spreading sauce on your sandwich yourself, you can add another hot condiment — Spicy Pepper Sauce — to your McMuffin right in the McDonald's app. This Sauce is similar to the Creamy Chili Dip, yet some customers say it's even spicier. Just click "customize" when ordering an original McMuffin or a McMuffin with bacon, and you'll see the option to add the sauce. For some reason, this in-app customization option isn't listed for the Sausage McMuffin, but McDonald's staff may still be willing to add the Spicy Pepper Sauce if you ask in person.