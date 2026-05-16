This Sweet McDonald's Add-On Gives Egg McMuffins A Flavor Boost
Sweet and savory go together in plenty of dishes, but breakfast may be the meal most associated with that combination. Eggs, bacon, and sausage are often served right alongside pancakes or waffles that are covered in syrup. Plenty of people like putting syrup on all those savory elements, too. In that spirit, this McDonald's breakfast hack that some Redditors swear by may not be strange at all. You can try it yourself with an Egg McMuffin and some strawberry jam.
It's a simple tweak to add a bit of sweet jam to your Egg McMuffin. McDonald's offers individual jam packets for English muffins, biscuits, and hot cakes. Take the top off of your Egg McMuffin and spread the jam across it. The result is a sweet and savory mix that also offers a sticky textural contrast to some of the creamier, fattier ingredients.
There's actually some history behind this combination. McDonald's Egg McMuffins used to be sold with sweet condiments when they were first introduced. In 1972, the Egg McMuffin was an open-faced sandwich that came with both jam and honey. Three years later, it became the closed-faced sandwich we know today.
While strawberry jam seems to be the most popular McMuffin spread, some commenters preferred grape. One Redditor even said that, where they live, grape is "very popular." Another commenter added, "It's how you're supposed to do it. In the South we all do it." If you like a sweet and savory breakfast blend, it's worth a try.
McMore on your McMuffin
There are other options for upgrading an Egg or Sausage McMuffin with a flavor boost if strawberry jam isn't your thing. Honey is still an option, or you can try hotcake syrup for an even sweeter breakfast.
If you want to stick with savory, there are other add-ons worth trying. Some customers are fans of adding a squirt of ketchup to their Egg McMuffin. That still brings a little sweetness and a tangy acidity with some savory tomato elements. Others think that picante salsa is the way to go, giving your McMuffin a kick that ketchup can't provide.
Adding a hash brown to a McMuffin is a popular hack as it makes the sandwich feel like more of a meal. It also adds a crunchy, salty dynamic that elevates the whole dish. One Redditor suggested combining several of these ideas together. "I put the picante on the egg then hashbrown, then ketchup (only like a line of it though). It's actually the perfect breakfast sandwich," they said.
Another idea you may not have thought of before is to ask for grill seasoning on your McMuffin. Grill seasoning is the salt and pepper mix that gets added to burger patties. It's very simple, but the egg in an Egg McMuffin is normally unseasoned. Adding grill seasoning can really enhance the flavors. You can also get an umami boost by ordering grilled onions on your McMuffin. The onions normally come with the Steak, Egg, and Cheese McMuffin, but you can skip the steak if you don't want it. For a spicy boost, try adding McDonald's Spicy Buffalo sauce or Creamy Chili Dip.