This Sweet McDonald's Add-On Gives Egg McMuffins A Flavor Boost

Sweet and savory go together in plenty of dishes, but breakfast may be the meal most associated with that combination. Eggs, bacon, and sausage are often served right alongside pancakes or waffles that are covered in syrup. Plenty of people like putting syrup on all those savory elements, too. In that spirit, this McDonald's breakfast hack that some Redditors swear by may not be strange at all. You can try it yourself with an Egg McMuffin and some strawberry jam.

It's a simple tweak to add a bit of sweet jam to your Egg McMuffin. McDonald's offers individual jam packets for English muffins, biscuits, and hot cakes. Take the top off of your Egg McMuffin and spread the jam across it. The result is a sweet and savory mix that also offers a sticky textural contrast to some of the creamier, fattier ingredients.

There's actually some history behind this combination. McDonald's Egg McMuffins used to be sold with sweet condiments when they were first introduced. In 1972, the Egg McMuffin was an open-faced sandwich that came with both jam and honey. Three years later, it became the closed-faced sandwich we know today.

While strawberry jam seems to be the most popular McMuffin spread, some commenters preferred grape. One Redditor even said that, where they live, grape is "very popular." Another commenter added, "It's how you're supposed to do it. In the South we all do it." If you like a sweet and savory breakfast blend, it's worth a try.