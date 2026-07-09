Give Your McDonald's McMuffin A Flavorful Kick By Adding One Sauce

Whether ordered with bacon, sausage, or the classic Canadian bacon slice, an Egg McMuffin is one of the simplest yet most perfect McDonald's breakfast items and doesn't need spiffing up to be satisfying. However, if you like to wake up your mornings with something spicy, you might enjoy your sandwich even more with a certain McD's condiment. Spreading a packet of Creamy Chili McCrispy Strip Dip onto your McMuffin takes your breakfast from tasty but basic to fiery and delicious.

This McMuffin mod comes courtesy of McDonald's TikTok account, with a video showing a test kitchen chef preparing a Sausage McMuffin — the best McDonald's breakfast sandwich, in our eyes — and squeezing the Creamy Chili Dip on top of the egg patty. This sauce is a relative newcomer to the Golden Arches and combines a sweet, tangy, mayo-like base with bold chili peppers and toasted sesame. More than one reviewer has compared it to Raising Cane's chicken sauce. This dip would add extra creamy richness to a McMuffin (which, let's face it, can be a little dry), while kicking up the salty meat, egg, and cheese with a peppery tingle.

As it turns out, some McDonald's customers have already tried this McMuffin hack and can't recommend it enough. "I got this sauce by accident and it turns out it's amazing. Especially on a sausage McMuffin," one Redditor said of the Creamy Chili Dip. Other fans of the sauce have shared their favorite ways to enjoy it, many of which would be scrumptious on a McMuffin.