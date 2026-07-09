Give Your McDonald's McMuffin A Flavorful Kick By Adding One Sauce
Whether ordered with bacon, sausage, or the classic Canadian bacon slice, an Egg McMuffin is one of the simplest yet most perfect McDonald's breakfast items and doesn't need spiffing up to be satisfying. However, if you like to wake up your mornings with something spicy, you might enjoy your sandwich even more with a certain McD's condiment. Spreading a packet of Creamy Chili McCrispy Strip Dip onto your McMuffin takes your breakfast from tasty but basic to fiery and delicious.
This McMuffin mod comes courtesy of McDonald's TikTok account, with a video showing a test kitchen chef preparing a Sausage McMuffin — the best McDonald's breakfast sandwich, in our eyes — and squeezing the Creamy Chili Dip on top of the egg patty. This sauce is a relative newcomer to the Golden Arches and combines a sweet, tangy, mayo-like base with bold chili peppers and toasted sesame. More than one reviewer has compared it to Raising Cane's chicken sauce. This dip would add extra creamy richness to a McMuffin (which, let's face it, can be a little dry), while kicking up the salty meat, egg, and cheese with a peppery tingle.
As it turns out, some McDonald's customers have already tried this McMuffin hack and can't recommend it enough. "I got this sauce by accident and it turns out it's amazing. Especially on a sausage McMuffin," one Redditor said of the Creamy Chili Dip. Other fans of the sauce have shared their favorite ways to enjoy it, many of which would be scrumptious on a McMuffin.
How to make an Egg McMuffin with Creamy Chili Dip even tastier
If you always enjoy some extra sweetness to go with your spice, try upgrading your Egg McMuffin with Creamy Chili Dip and honey, which McDonald's offers as a side sauce. One customer on Reddit rated this combination at "100/10." We suggest grabbing a paper condiment cup meant for ketchup or mustard, squeezing in the honey and chili dip, mixing thoroughly, then spreading it onto the sandwich's English muffin rather than the egg patty. The oozy, sweet, spicy sauce will sink into those nooks and crannies in the bread, whereas it might run and drip off the egg pretty quickly (though you'll want to grab extra napkins either way).
For a more fruity complexity, swap the honey for McDonald's grape jam or strawberry preserves, two sweet add-ons that give Egg McMuffins a flavor boost. Mix the jam with the Creamy Chili Dip, and you'll create a McMuffin condiment akin to fruit-based hot sauce with a creamy twist. Or, spread the chili dip and jam onto the separate English muffin halves for an easier assembly that likely tastes the same.
Want extra satiation in your spicy breakfast? Try a classic ordering hack for a saltier, crispier Egg McMuffin: Sliding a hash brown right into the sandwich. McDonald's customers say the Creamy Chili Dip is the perfect partner for fries, so it's just as well-suited for a crunchy hash brown. Tuck the potato patty into your McMuffin, spread the sauce on top, close the sandwich, and enjoy.