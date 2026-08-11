Bisquick Isn't Just For Biscuits — How '60s Cooks Hacked It For Quick Homemade Pasta

Cooks looking for more convenient ways to make pancakes or biscuits have reached for packages of Bisquick since the 1930s. Though the mix had been intended to be used to make baked goods, ingenious cooks have long been putting the ingredient to work in other recipes. In 1956, Betty Crocker's Bisquick Cookbook instructed that the pantry staple could be used to make homemade noodles by mixing an egg and a cup of the mix. This hack has been an easy process to master for many home cooks.

The process begins by rolling the ingredients into a dough and cutting this into strips. Once sliced, Bisquick noodles are best left to dry for at least 6 hours or overnight, which allows the texture to firm up and the pieces to hold their shape when submerged into liquid. Whether plopped into simmering broth or cooked straight into gravy, the noodles will turn tender after a few minutes of cooking. The appeal isn't speed, since the dough still needs hours to dry, but the process is more straightforward than a traditional recipe and bypasses the need to track down semolina flour or rummage around for a pasta roller. With just two pantry staples and a rolling pin, homemade noodles are made approachable for even the novice cook.