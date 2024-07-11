8 Chicken And Noodle Recipes To Whip Up For Dinner

Chicken and noodles are as classic as peanut butter and jelly, tomato and basil, and well, the list goes on when it comes to flavorful food pairings. The combination is typically reserved for the pot of chicken and noodle soup that's comforting on a frigid day (or any time of year, really). However, there are many recipes that combine chicken with any of the different types of noodles, and they go beyond the traditional soup you eat to feel better or warm up.

There are casseroles that use poultry and pasta, Asian-inspired dishes such as lo mein, and more traditional Italian-inspired recipes. At Tasting Table, we have an array of original recipes that rely on chicken and noodles to make easy and delicious dinner ideas. We've compiled them all here so you have more time to work on your meal prep. And don't worry, there's classic chicken and noodle soup on the list along with those less-conventional recipes.