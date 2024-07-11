8 Chicken And Noodle Recipes To Whip Up For Dinner
Chicken and noodles are as classic as peanut butter and jelly, tomato and basil, and well, the list goes on when it comes to flavorful food pairings. The combination is typically reserved for the pot of chicken and noodle soup that's comforting on a frigid day (or any time of year, really). However, there are many recipes that combine chicken with any of the different types of noodles, and they go beyond the traditional soup you eat to feel better or warm up.
There are casseroles that use poultry and pasta, Asian-inspired dishes such as lo mein, and more traditional Italian-inspired recipes. At Tasting Table, we have an array of original recipes that rely on chicken and noodles to make easy and delicious dinner ideas. We've compiled them all here so you have more time to work on your meal prep. And don't worry, there's classic chicken and noodle soup on the list along with those less-conventional recipes.
Amish-Style Chicken and Noodles
First, we have a traditional Amish-inspired dish from recipe developer Stephanie Rapone. It turns a whole chicken into a complete meal with celery, onion, thick egg noodles, and a handful of other common pantry items. The chicken and noodles are served in a flavorful broth, but it's not quite a soup. Best of all, you can cook the entire meal in one pot. It'll take over two hours, but the resulting flavor will surely be worth the time and effort. Serve it on its own or with a side of vegetables like carrots.
Easy Chicken Noodle Soup
We'd be remiss to have a chicken and noodle recipe roundup and not feature the classic soup — so here's your first option. This chicken noodle soup has all of the standard components like onion, carrots, celery, and dried thyme. Use a store-bought rotisserie chicken to make it even easier or cook 2 cups of chicken. It only takes a total of 30 minutes, but you can leave it simmering on the stovetop longer to allow the flavors to develop further.
Classic Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup
Pull out your slow cooker for this chicken noodle soup recipe that you can start then let the appliance do the rest of the work. This version of the soup uses some of the mainstay ingredients in the previous recipe, but adds fresh herbs like sage and rosemary for more flavor. A parmesan rind adds another layer of rich, nutty flavor, and egg noodles pull it all together. This recipe makes just four servings, so consider doubling it up if you want to feed a crowd or have leftovers for tomorrow.
Chicken Pot Pie Pasta
This chicken pot pie pasta created by recipe developer Hayley MacLean swaps the pie crust used in the traditional comfort meal with egg noodles. The rest of the recipe relies on the ingredients that you typically add to a chicken pot pie including frozen mixed vegetables, heavy cream, and shredded chicken breasts, of course. Cook the pasta first then saute the rest of the ingredients in a separate pan before you combine it all. Finish it off with a garnish of fresh chopped parsley and serve right away.
Garlic Chicken Lo Mein
Hungry for an Asian-inspired noodle dish? We have you covered with this garlic chicken lo mein from recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. Velveting the chicken, a Chinese cooking technique, comes into play to tenderize the meat with a marinade that also adds heat with Fresno chilis. The rest of the meal comes together with a vegetable stir-fry and lo mein noodles. Cook the lo mein al dente and have dinner on the table in only 25 minutes. After the first bite, you won't want another takeout or delivery lo mein order again.
Thai Chicken Noodle Soup
Here's another chicken noodle soup — but it has a Thai flare so it's certainly not your average pot of soup. Shredded chicken and thin rice noodles join ingredients like Thai red curry paste, lemongrass, galangal, red chili pepper, and fish sauce for depths of flavor. You might not use many of those ingredients often, but all of them combined will make a next-level soup. If you need further convincing, you can make it all in one pot from sauteing the onions to simmering the broth. Consider spring rolls or fried wontons to make a complete Thai feast.
Easy Chicken Florentine Casserole
Sometimes a baked casserole is exactly what the heart (and stomach) wants, and we have your craving covered with this next recipe. It might not be authentically Italian, but the inspiration combines just a handful of ingredients including canned mushroom soup and baby spinach to make an effortless dinner for any night of the week. You'll boil egg noodles and cook boneless, skinless chicken tenders before the ingredients join everything else in a baking dish. Bake for 15 minutes and serve hot with a refreshing salad or a side of bread.
Crockpot Chicken Pho
Make flavorful pho directly in your Crockpot or slow cooker with this final recipe on our list from recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. Blanch the chicken first to get rid of any fat and blood before it joins the rest of the ingredients. The pho gets its layers of flavor from an array of add-ins such as cloves, coriander, ginger, and fish sauce. Now, it will take more than eight hours for this soup to come together, but the slow cooker does the majority of the work. When it's ready, finish it off with toppings like bean sprouts, sriracha, and lime wedges just like your go-to pho spot serves it.
