Bisquick Is The Shortcut Binder That Gives Sausage Balls A Rich Texture
There are few pantry shortcuts passed down from generation to generation as dependable as those involving a box of Bisquick. This pantry staple has been the go-to baking ingredient for so many weeknight dinners and potluck classics that we can't keep count. You might think of Bisquick when making pancakes or waffles, but it's also a perfect binder for a delicious classic appetizer bite we have on frequent rotation – sausage balls.
Tasting Table's Alexander Roberts developed this flavorful version of sausage balls, which incorporate a fresh hit of minced herbs and spices. It's a super easy recipe to whip up for a last-minute gathering and also freezes well. He's given us an addictive hot honey mustard sauce for dipping, too. Roberts mentions that the recipe is flexible for vegan and vegetarian substitutes, so feel free to use meatless sausage and non-dairy milk or cheese. He says, "Regardless of what you choose to substitute the ground sausage with, the recipe will come out just as good as the original version."
Why Bisquick?
Developed in 1931, Bisquick was created as a quick and easy way to make biscuits, as the name suggests. In an era before cake and pancake mixes were easily available, Bisquick was a novelty that promised to save home cooks time and effort. It did its job, but those cooks also discovered that the combination of flour, shortening, salt, sugar, and baking powder had many more uses, and soon Bisquick was the reliable choice for making a huge variety of baked goods.
Bisquick works so well in this sausage ball recipe because the shortening and baking powder help make the bites less dense. The flour combines with the fat and protein of the sausage and cheese to hold the balls together, and of course, the salt and sugar enhance all of the spices and seasonings. Roberts mentions that the recipe is, "extremely flexible and forgiving", so you can experiment with a variety of grated cheeses or even ground turkey. Using that essential binding baking mix also means fewer ingredients to measure and fewer spoons and cups to wash, which we all appreciate.