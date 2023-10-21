Bisquick Is The Shortcut Binder That Gives Sausage Balls A Rich Texture

There are few pantry shortcuts passed down from generation to generation as dependable as those involving a box of Bisquick. This pantry staple has been the go-to baking ingredient for so many weeknight dinners and potluck classics that we can't keep count. You might think of Bisquick when making pancakes or waffles, but it's also a perfect binder for a delicious classic appetizer bite we have on frequent rotation – sausage balls.

Tasting Table's Alexander Roberts developed this flavorful version of sausage balls, which incorporate a fresh hit of minced herbs and spices. It's a super easy recipe to whip up for a last-minute gathering and also freezes well. He's given us an addictive hot honey mustard sauce for dipping, too. Roberts mentions that the recipe is flexible for vegan and vegetarian substitutes, so feel free to use meatless sausage and non-dairy milk or cheese. He says, "Regardless of what you choose to substitute the ground sausage with, the recipe will come out just as good as the original version."