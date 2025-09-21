The Best Savory Use For Pancake Mix That Isn't Dumplings

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyone loves a boxed baking hack, be it cake mix cookies, crescent roll dumplings, or instant pudding pie. Even pancake mix can be a versatile tool, and it can go far beyond the usual breakfast items that might spring to mind. In fact, you can even use it to make surprisingly tasty onion rings, and the cooking process couldn't be easier.

The slight sweetness of the pancake batter works perfectly with a sharp white onion, and the leavening helps create a light, perfectly crisp coating when fried. People who have tried the hack have even compared the onion rings to the ones at their favorite fast food restaurants or the carnival-style ones served at seashores.

Any pancake mix works, but the cheap store-bought one you may have grown up on might be best. You can try an easy homemade pancake recipe, but something like Bisquick is tried-and-tested, and it makes life a lot easier. Here are the best pancake mixes you can buy, but you can use whatever you have on hand.