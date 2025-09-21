The Best Savory Use For Pancake Mix That Isn't Dumplings
Everyone loves a boxed baking hack, be it cake mix cookies, crescent roll dumplings, or instant pudding pie. Even pancake mix can be a versatile tool, and it can go far beyond the usual breakfast items that might spring to mind. In fact, you can even use it to make surprisingly tasty onion rings, and the cooking process couldn't be easier.
The slight sweetness of the pancake batter works perfectly with a sharp white onion, and the leavening helps create a light, perfectly crisp coating when fried. People who have tried the hack have even compared the onion rings to the ones at their favorite fast food restaurants or the carnival-style ones served at seashores.
Any pancake mix works, but the cheap store-bought one you may have grown up on might be best. You can try an easy homemade pancake recipe, but something like Bisquick is tried-and-tested, and it makes life a lot easier. Here are the best pancake mixes you can buy, but you can use whatever you have on hand.
How to make pancake mix onion rings
As for the other ingredients, all you really need are onions and a frying oil. Sweet onions work best if you can find them, like Walla Walla, Maui, or Vidalia. Spanish onions, which have a milder taste and release their sugars during cooking, also work great. Slice them thick, at least ¼ inch if you want big onion rings. Some people also coat their onions in cornbread mix for extra crunch, but it's not necessary.
You will want a mild-tasting oil like canola or vegetable. A strong oil, like extra virgin olive oil or peanut oil, can lend an unwanted taste to your onion rings and lead to texture issues. Heat the oil over high heat until the temperature reads at least 350 degrees Fahrenheit on a food thermometer. Make sure there's enough oil in the pot to fully submerge the onions, and that it's large enough to collect any splatters.
Make your pancake batter according to the box's instructions, and then simply dip the onions into it, ensuring they're fully coated. Add water to the mix if it's too thick. Once coated, transfer the onions to the hot oil and cook until crispy and golden. They should be ready in about three minutes. Drain on a paper towel and serve alongside easy smash burgers, classic buttermilk fried chicken, or a simple omelet recipe. There are always pancakes, too, if you happen to have some batter leftover.