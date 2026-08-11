Give Your McDonald's McMuffin An Indulgent Twist With One Simple Request
The Egg McMuffin is undoubtedly an iconic McDonald's item, but it's earned an equally legendary status as one of McDonald's most customizable offerings. Whether customers are adding a sauce to kick its flavor into high gear or combining it with lunch items for a savory meal, Egg McMuffin creations seem to know no bounds. By adding bacon to an Egg McMuffin, customers can give the classic sandwich an indulgent twist.
The Egg McMuffin was created as a handheld version of Eggs Benedict — which typically incorporates ham or Canadian bacon — and was rolled out nationally by 1975. Adding bacon takes things to another level. Bacon is often cured and smoked before it's cooked and usually gets crispier than a thicker slice of Canadian bacon. So customers ordering a McMuffin with the strips can expect a deeper flavor, crunch (depending on the doneness), and good vibes, since eating bacon activates the brain's feel-good chemicals.
The two meats are both considered types of bacon, but their differences allow for two very different Egg McMuffin experiences. Canadian bacon comes from a pig's back and is leaner. It is usually cut into circular slices because the loin where it comes from is a cylindrical muscle. Since it's traditionally cured, rather than smoked, it takes on a flavor similar to ham. Bacon instead comes from a pig's belly and is a fattier cut of meat. Since bacon is often cured and smoked, salty, smoky flavors are imparted and its higher fat content allows it to get especially crispy when cooked.
A tasty cavalcade of customizations
Bacon can offer an indulgent twist to the Egg McMuffin, allowing fans of the Golden Arches to enjoy a version of a classic bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich. But adding bacon strips, or swapping them in for Canadian bacon, is just the tip of the iceberg for those who want to upgrade, customize, or switch up the flavors of the breakfast staple.
The sandwich's simplicity makes it the perfect canvas to combine flavors and textures, allowing for sweet and savory variations that tantalize the tastebuds. Those who want to stick with a traditional breakfast experience can upgrade an Egg McMuffin by stuffing a hash brown into the sandwich or boost flavor with a simple smear of jam. Customers who love a more savory flavor profile can add a flavorful zing to McMuffins with hot sauce to jumpstart their morning.
Even employees of the chain like former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz recommend giving the Egg McMuffin a savory upgrade by adding grill seasoning (aka salt and pepper) to the sandwich. The customization of an Egg McMuffin can also go well beyond sauces and seasonings, as the sandwich can also be combined with other sandwiches. Customers who want a pub-style breakfast meal can swap Canadian bacon for a Filet-O-Fish patty for a brunch creation that combines the best of two iconic items.