The Egg McMuffin is undoubtedly an iconic McDonald's item, but it's earned an equally legendary status as one of McDonald's most customizable offerings. Whether customers are adding a sauce to kick its flavor into high gear or combining it with lunch items for a savory meal, Egg McMuffin creations seem to know no bounds. By adding bacon to an Egg McMuffin, customers can give the classic sandwich an indulgent twist.

The Egg McMuffin was created as a handheld version of Eggs Benedict — which typically incorporates ham or Canadian bacon — and was rolled out nationally by 1975. Adding bacon takes things to another level. Bacon is often cured and smoked before it's cooked and usually gets crispier than a thicker slice of Canadian bacon. So customers ordering a McMuffin with the strips can expect a deeper flavor, crunch (depending on the doneness), and good vibes, since eating bacon activates the brain's feel-good chemicals.

The two meats are both considered types of bacon, but their differences allow for two very different Egg McMuffin experiences. Canadian bacon comes from a pig's back and is leaner. It is usually cut into circular slices because the loin where it comes from is a cylindrical muscle. Since it's traditionally cured, rather than smoked, it takes on a flavor similar to ham. Bacon instead comes from a pig's belly and is a fattier cut of meat. Since bacon is often cured and smoked, salty, smoky flavors are imparted and its higher fat content allows it to get especially crispy when cooked.