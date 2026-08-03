Give Your Filet-O-Fish A Crispy McMuffin-Style Upgrade With This Brunch Ordering Trick
For nearly 75 years, McDonald's has offered hungry customers iconic staples like the Big Mac, the Quarter Pounder, and the Egg McMuffin. Having so many famous items also means there are plenty of food hacks that take classic McDonald's meals to another level. Fans of McDonald's breakfast and the Filet-O-Fish can get the best of both worlds with a simple swap.
The biggest key to this is getting to McDonald's at the right time — that sweet spot between breakfast and lunch. The order — as detailed on TikTok – is simple: Order a Filet-O-Fish and ask for the steamed bun to be swapped for an English muffin. The result is a pub-style fish sandwich that offers an extra crispy bite. For those who want to lean more into the breakfast side of brunch, they can swap the meat in an Egg McMuffin for a fish patty.
This brunch hack echoes a suggestion by former McDonald's corporate chef Matt Haracz, and it's not the only way to give the Filet-O-Fish an upgrade. Whether you're doing the swap for breakfast or lunch, the English muffin swap offers a chance to taste the best of both worlds.
Plenty more ways to upgrade a classic
Chefs love the Filet-O-Fish for its consistency and neutral flavor, among other things. That flavor makes it a prime candidate for upgrades, swaps, and simple additions that Filet-O-Fish fans can't get enough of. According to Haracz, swapping the bun for an English muffin isn't the only way to upgrade the sandwich. In the same video mentioned above, Haracz suggests swapping Big Mac sauce for the Filet-O-Fish's classic tartar sauce for a tangy take on the sandwich.
You can even give the Filet-O-Fish a little bit of international flair with another simple swap. Switching out the sandwich's classic tartar sauce for mayo gives the sandwich a richer flavor without overwhelming the taste of the fish. It's also the way McDonald's restaurants in France serve up the sandwich, which is called the McFish Mayo. Those who enjoy bigger sandwiches can combine the Filet-O-Fish and a burger, a creation known as the Surf and Turf, or stack a burger, a Filet-O-Fish, and a McChicken for a massive Land, Air and Sea burger.
You may think you've seen it all with fast food hacks. But with a couple of simple swaps, you can turn a Filet-O-Fish sandwich into a savory treat, whether you're craving breakfast or lunch.