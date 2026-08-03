Give Your Filet-O-Fish A Crispy McMuffin-Style Upgrade With This Brunch Ordering Trick

For nearly 75 years, McDonald's has offered hungry customers iconic staples like the Big Mac, the Quarter Pounder, and the Egg McMuffin. Having so many famous items also means there are plenty of food hacks that take classic McDonald's meals to another level. Fans of McDonald's breakfast and the Filet-O-Fish can get the best of both worlds with a simple swap.

The biggest key to this is getting to McDonald's at the right time — that sweet spot between breakfast and lunch. The order — as detailed on TikTok – is simple: Order a Filet-O-Fish and ask for the steamed bun to be swapped for an English muffin. The result is a pub-style fish sandwich that offers an extra crispy bite. For those who want to lean more into the breakfast side of brunch, they can swap the meat in an Egg McMuffin for a fish patty.

This brunch hack echoes a suggestion by former McDonald's corporate chef Matt Haracz, and it's not the only way to give the Filet-O-Fish an upgrade. Whether you're doing the swap for breakfast or lunch, the English muffin swap offers a chance to taste the best of both worlds.