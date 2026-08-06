My Favorite Trader Joe's Wine Pairs Perfectly With Fish Tacos And Costs $6

Trader Joe's is my go-to spot for affordable yet high-quality wine from around the world. I'm far from a fine wine connoisseur, but I appreciate the fact that I can pick up the perfect bottle of Spanish or French wine to go with pretty much any meal I make, and it will almost always be under $10. During the summer, my favorite is Espiral Vinho Verde, a light, sparkling white wine from Northern Portugal.

It's around $6 a bottle, and has a crisp, refreshing taste that is slightly tangy and melon-y, making it one of the best Trader Joe's wines to drink during summer. It's also a great match for fish tacos — the ingredients for which I can also pick up at TJ's. Some people describe Espiral Vinho Verde as having a buttery, chardonnay-like taste. On first sip, however, the flavor I notice most is similar to the tangy bite of a green apple, followed by a slightly sweet note of honeydew melon. The wine, which is a Trader Joe's exclusive, is made from a blend of white grapes from the Vinho Verde region of Minho, Portugal.

The crisp, light, and slightly fruity wine pairs perfectly with the flaky white fish I use for tacos. I dress the tacos with salsa verde, cabbage slaw, and a homemade avocado lime crema. The acidic, citrusy flavor of the wine cuts through the richer, heavier breading on the fish, making it one of the best types of wine to pair with fish tacos. And though it is a sweeter, fizzier wine, it's a refreshing choice for any meal eaten on a hot, humid summer night.