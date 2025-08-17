9 Best Types Of Wine To Pair With Fish Tacos

When it comes to pairing wine with fish tacos, you are entering a tasty world with a lot of creative opportunities for making those "chef's kiss" types of pairings. It's a chance to take something often regarded as laid-back and elevate it by adding a wine that brings out the best of each flavor profile. Tender, flaky mahi-mahi nestled in a warm corn tortilla, topped with citrus slaw, pickled red onion, and vibrant salsa verde is undeniably amazing on its own, but when you add a chilled, acid-driven white with a hint of sea salt, it slays in a whole new way.

Between mildly effervescent whites, briny coastal varietals, sharply high-acid grapes, island-rooted vines, and piquettes, there are a handful of wines that are well-suited to sip alongside any array of fish tacos. Each highlights characteristics from components of the fish taco while layering in complexity through aromatics, citrus zest, herbaceous undertones, bubbles, and texture. The best wines to pair with fish tacos balance the flavor profiles of each while highlighting new, nuanced flavors between the two. As a sommelier, these are the wines I believe bring acidity, salinity, and texture, ultimately creating a well-rounded and inherently fresh pairing with fish tacos.